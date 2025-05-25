ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food

Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Unconventional ideas and at times over-the-top pitches are among the highlights of “Shark Tank,” where entrepreneurs try to win over celebrity investors. Mark Cuban is one of the most famous names on the panel and is also known for his love of all things healthy. Despite that, he offered a fantastic deal to a couple of founders, who threw a plate of healthy food into the trash. The entrepreneurs were Tony Armenti and Kevin Gabauer, and they were seeking $250,000 for 7.5% of their business.

via GIPHY

 

Their company was called The Fat Shack, a fast food chain selling the most delicious but not the healthiest food. According to the entrepreneurs, one of the items that they were proud of was a sandwich with French fries, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, jalapeno poppers, and a ton of sauce. Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was in two minds about offering them a deal.

“What I can’t get past is the whole health thing,” he said. “Every other food product I have is geared towards healthy living.” That’s when the entrepreneurs suggested that perhaps it was time that he added some diversity to his portfolio. He then offered $250,000 for 17%, which was brought down to 15% after a bit of negotiation, and a deal was struck. However, he wasn’t the only one interested in The Fat Shack.

Screenshot showing the sharks on
Screenshot showing the sharks on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The entrepreneurs made a solid pitch, and their numbers were as juicy as their food. The chain had 11 restaurants across the country at the time of recording, two of which were owned by the firm, and the remaining were franchisees. When it came to sales figures, the sharks were blown away. The company had earned a whopping $22 million in lifetime sales and $5.7 million the year prior. Apart from Lori Greiner, everyone offered them a deal.

 

The first was Kevin O’Leary, who said that he would offer them the money for 25% of the company. Daymond John matched that offer a few moments later. The entrepreneurs knew this was a lot of equity to give up, and Robert Herjavec tried to take advantage of that. He offered $250,000 for 17% of the business, and that was matched by Cuban, who ended up getting the deal. Greiner was also impressed by the sales numbers but decided not to offer a deal as the other sharks were interested in the company, and she didn’t feel strongly enough about the business. Like Cuban, she also has her name attached to an industry built on healthy eating habits. Cuban, however, saw the opportunity and sealed the deal.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FAT SHACK (@fatshack)

 

According to a report in Food Republic, the company has done quite well for itself ever since its appearance on the “Shark Tank.” It has 30 locations in 13 states as of 2023 and made more than $17 million in revenue that year. That’s an incredible 777.1% since their first quarter of being in business.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
1 day ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
He had been a fan of the show for many years and had fulfilled his dream of being on it.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
3 days ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
3 days ago
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
WALMART
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
Ice creams and frozen desserts aren't the same thing, and brands have to advertise them accordingly.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.
4 days ago