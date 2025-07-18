ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal

Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs who are seeking a deal on "Shark Tank" are usually wary of offending Kevin O'Leary because of the way he can lash out. Mr. Wonderful isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and his brutal honesty can be deflating for entrepreneurs. But one contestant managed to seal the deal even after calling him bald on TV. It was Liz Martin, who came seeking $75,0000 for a 35% stake in their company, Tangle Pets.

via GIPHY

 

The product was a hairbrush with a children’s plushie attached to the top of it. The entrepreneur, being a mother of three, understood the struggle parents across the country go through to brush their kids’ hair. This new product would make that less of a struggle, as kids would be fascinated with the toy attached to their brush. The idea behind it was simple, but it made sense. Unfortunately, Mr. Wonderful said, “But this is an ordinary brush with a hippopotamus attached to it.” Martin clapped back, saying, “Because it’s a hippo, the kids like the fact that it’s a toy, because it’s a brush!” before adding, “I get that you’re looking, but you’re not feeling it, and you don’t have hair to brush it with.”

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The problem was that, like Mr. Wonderful, most of the sharks did not understand the product. Another problem was the contestant herself. Martin was perhaps one of the most expressive people to have ever stood in front of the sharks. At one point, everyone was simply exhausted with it. “I don’t think anybody’s gonna work the long-distance run with you,” she said.

Martin claimed that she knew when to turn it down and was overenthusiastic on the show to stand out from other entrepreneurs. Her sales weren’t great either, with only $8,000. The reason for that was her husband’s brain disease, which prevented the business from taking off. Now that everything was fine, she could fully focus on her business and make it grow.

Screenshot showing the product on
Screenshot showing the product on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Yet, most of the sharks said no to a deal. The only one remaining was Lori Greiner, who understood exactly what the product was about and how valuable it could be. “This is what you call a wet/dry brush, the best brush in the world to brush through any kind of hair. And it goes right through, and it doesn’t rip it out, and it doesn’t hurt it,” she said, adding to Martin’s confidence.

“And this is great quality plush. So you have taken a beautiful plush toy, put it into the smartest, best-working brush there is, I love the name, that’s adorable, you have like the perfect pie here,” she added. The shark, however, wanted to be an equal partner in the business for $75,000.

It was a lot to give up, but with a partner as influential as Greiner, the sky is the limit. The entrepreneur agreed to the deal and became an equal partner with the shark.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' judges boo Kevin O'Leary for telling contestants that he 'hates' their product

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal

'Shark Tank' contestant who dropped out of school to make lip balm rejects Kevin O'Leary's offer

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
Two of the players got it right, and while the player who lost didn't mind, fans were not satisfied.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
Rick Harrison did what he could to console the guest who said that he had lost faith in NASCAR.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
One of the entrepreneurs broke down in tears, explaining all the struggles they had to go through.
2 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
She couldn’t believe it when her doll was appraised at a five-figure sum, and laughed in disbelief.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
Ken Jennings truly has embraced "Jeopardy!" in every way possible at this point.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
The comedian was impressed by the simplicity of the product and amused by the pitch.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
Harrison usually makes smart deals on the show, but this vintage car buy turned into a costly mistake.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
Had she started the game in a better way, she might have won the five-figure prize money.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
The guest believed that it was worth a modest amount of money, but that was clearly not the case.
4 days ago
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
JEOPARDY
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
With James Holzhauer in the lead, Amy Schneider and Andrew He decided to joke around.
4 days ago
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
SHARK TANK
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
Barbara Corcoran told the founders that she had never seen Greiner so passionate.
4 days ago