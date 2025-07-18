ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus

The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban (L) and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban (L) and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs on “Shark Tank” stand out when they give an innovative twist to everyday essentials. One of them walked away with more than half a million dollars from Mark Cuban for turning hummus into a dessert. The entrepreneur claimed her product to be a healthy alternative to satisfy one’s sweet tooth. Cuban jumped at the opportunity of working with a company that promotes healthy food that tastes good.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneur was a woman named Makenzie Marzluff, and she sought $600,000 for a 12 % stake in her company, Delighted By. She offered various types of desserts made with hummus. Marzluff said that the products were dips but with a sweet taste. She had come up with it while she was at a party and cooked up a low-carb sweet dip, which everyone liked at the time.

The products were a massive hit with the sharks, as every single person praised how they tasted. No one expected them to taste as good as they did. The entrepreneur said that she had started the company only 13 months earlier and in that time, had recorded sales worth a million dollars. Her projected sales for the year were $1.5 million. This was highly impressive, but what she asked for was still way too much.

Screenshot showing one of the products. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing one of the products. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Kevin O’Leary was the first to point out that the $5 million valuation Marzluff had asked for was a whopping 33 times her potential sales that year. The entrepreneur, however, was adamant about what her company was worth. The problem was that not a single shark saw it that way, regardless of how good a product that she’d come up with. The valuation was the reason why Lori Greiner and guest shark Alex Rodriguez backed out.

Barbara Corcoran did not believe that the entrepreneur had what it takes to lead a team and make this business a success, or even build relationships. She trusted her instinct and said no to offering a deal. Mr. Wonderful and Cuban were the only sharks left, and they both offered deals. O’Leary said that he’d pay the $600,000 as a loan at 11% interest but would only take 6% of the company.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary, Lori Grenier, and Mark Cuban on
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Cuban, however, did not want to get into the business of lending money for a minuscule part of the company. Instead, he said that he would be willing to do the deal for 25%. Marzluff knew that this was a lot of money, but few people bring the expertise and eyeballs to a product like the shark. He assured the entrepreneur that he’d help her every step of the way in building the company and making it big.

Marzluff, at one point, asked if he was confident that he could make her business worth $80 million, to which the shark did not even stop to think before saying yes. That was all the assurance the entrepreneur needed, and a deal was struck.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from Mark Cuban to make chips from food waste

'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food

Vegan Mark Cuban offers a 6-figure deal to founder who pitched meat products on 'Shark Tank'

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
Two of the players got it right, and while the player who lost didn't mind, fans were not satisfied.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
Rick Harrison did what he could to console the guest who said that he had lost faith in NASCAR.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
One of the entrepreneurs broke down in tears, explaining all the struggles they had to go through.
2 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
She couldn’t believe it when her doll was appraised at a five-figure sum, and laughed in disbelief.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
Ken Jennings truly has embraced "Jeopardy!" in every way possible at this point.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
The comedian was impressed by the simplicity of the product and amused by the pitch.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
Harrison usually makes smart deals on the show, but this vintage car buy turned into a costly mistake.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
Had she started the game in a better way, she might have won the five-figure prize money.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
The guest believed that it was worth a modest amount of money, but that was clearly not the case.
4 days ago
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
JEOPARDY
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
With James Holzhauer in the lead, Amy Schneider and Andrew He decided to joke around.
4 days ago
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
SHARK TANK
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
Barbara Corcoran told the founders that she had never seen Greiner so passionate.
4 days ago