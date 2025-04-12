ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Vegan Mark Cuban offers a 6-figure deal to founder who pitched meat products on 'Shark Tank'

Mark Cuban knows a good product when he sees one, and that's all the convincing he needs to invest.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban, Lori and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban, Lori and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

“Shark Tank” investors are known to have sharp business acumen, and they closely scrutinize every business model and the numbers on the table before making an investment decision. Rather than being sentimental, the likes of Kevin O'Leary and Mark Cuban are known to ruthlessly prioritize profits. When an entrepreneur named Phil Wong came to the show asking for $250,000 for 5% of his company, Misfit Foods, he was pitching sausages that are a mixture of chicken and veggies. This was aimed at consumers who want to reduce their meat intake but not cut it out entirely, and that was enough for Cuban, a vegan, to get on board.

via GIPHY

 

Although he won't eat it himself, the celebrity investor was still impressed with what had been presented to him. He liked the entrepreneur, and he liked the sales figures. At the time of recording, Misfit Foods had been in the market for less than a year, and they were already on course to make more than a million.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur on
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

This product, however, came with its own set of challenges. Firstly, it was a refrigerated food item and finding space for those in big stores is not easy. No company wants to give up shelf space, especially if that shelf is in a refrigerator. Kevin O’Leary said that he had tried multiple times to make it big in this industry but couldn't, and so he backed out. Robert Herjavec, who is also a vegetarian, backed out, stating that he did not share the entrepreneur’s vision for the product.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank" (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Daniel Lubetzky was the first to offer a deal to Wong. He said that he’d give the $250,000 but wanted 15% of the business. This brought down its valuation from $5 million to $1.5 million. He was not the only one. Lori Greiner liked the product as well and believed that it had a bright future. Therefore, she offered the same amount of money for 18% of the company. Cuban was the only one yet to make a decision.

Screenshot showing Daniel Lubetzky on
Screenshot showing Daniel Lubetzky on "Shark Tank" (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

“For me, if I was a flexitarian, this would be too much. I’m not a curry guy, and citrus kale, maybe I’ll try it, but if it was simpler…I just want a sausage that I can put on a bun and eat it in a cookout and know it's healthier and lower calorie,” he said as he held up the different flavors of the sausages. Lubetzky agreed with his counterpart, and Mr. Wonderful also chimed in with his opinion.

“I had no idea you’re a chef, Mark,” O’Leary said. “Are you gonna make an offer?” Cuban said that he would and asked Lubetzky if he would like to partner up. They agreed and together offered $250,000 for 15%. This still didn't change the fact that the company’s valuation would go down dramatically. The entrepreneur made a counteroffer and asked for $300,000.

 

Cuban looked at Lubetzky upon hearing this and said, “That’s not crazy. I would do that.” That was the deal they ultimately struck, and Wong walked away happy.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprises viewers by turning her 200-year-old table into a staircase
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprises viewers by turning her 200-year-old table into a staircase
It was one of the most unique and fascinating objects to have ever been brought on the show.
5 hours ago
Vegan Mark Cuban offers a 6-figure deal to founder who pitched meat products on 'Shark Tank'
ECONOMY & WORK
Vegan Mark Cuban offers a 6-figure deal to founder who pitched meat products on 'Shark Tank'
Mark Cuban knows a good product when he sees one, and that's all the convincing he needs to invest.
6 hours ago
Entrepreneur with just $39 in his bank account says 'I’m out' to 'Shark Tank' investor’s offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur with just $39 in his bank account says 'I’m out' to 'Shark Tank' investor’s offer
It takes courage to not have a lot in the bank and still say no to an offer that doesn't feel right.
8 hours ago
Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'
The contestant played a fantastic game but almost fluffed the final answer in the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders bring mascot in full costume for their pitch and end up getting multiple offers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders bring mascot in full costume for their pitch and end up getting multiple offers
Apart from the entertaining pitch, the couple also had impressive sales figures to back it up.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000
Ryan Seacrest is usually seen being kind but even he couldn't let this opportunity go.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me' after expert revealed the value of his painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me' after expert revealed the value of his painting
The painting had made it to the guest through an uncle, but the family only knew about the artist.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
The error in judgment was partly her fault but she did exceptionally well to recover from her error.
2 days ago
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
The entrepreneur wanted to build credibility before asking for an investment in his product.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
The deal these entrepreneurs were looking for had sharks asking why; one of them cut to the point.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
It belonged to one of the greatest hitters of all time, a man who won the Triple Crown twice.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
The entrepreneur's confidence and pitch were impressive but things did not end too well for them.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
He might not have had the best voice for a performance but the sharks still loved every second of it.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
It was a beautiful moment as the rest of the studio audience appluaded when the two hugged.
3 days ago
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
Jennings was a contestant on the show before he became the host and knows what it's like.
3 days ago
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
ECONOMY & WORK
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
The host revealed the name while answering a question as a "Jeopardy!" contestant after years.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
The contestant's solution to not getting the car door open was unconventional but won over fans.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
Mr. Wonderful must have thought that he had a deal with the entrepreneur, but that didn't happen.
4 days ago
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
ECONOMY & WORK
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
George Gray is a man of many talents and he isn't shy to show off if required.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
Her performance in the first part of the show was exceptional but she missed out on the big prize.
5 days ago