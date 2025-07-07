ECONOMY & WORK


'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer

Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is used to silly and outright absurd responses from contestants, but sometimes his reaction shows that the former comedian has had enough. He has thrown away his cards, burst out into hysterical laughter, and even stumbled across the stage. Recently, the host who has seen it all couldn't handle an answer and gave up. Harvey was brought down to his knees by a response to the question, "Name a place you might be caught with your pants down." While he first got obvious responses such as "Bedroom" and "Bathroom," a contestant named Pamela caught him off guard.

The player Pamela who brought Harvey to his knees (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)
The player Pamela who brought Harvey to his knees (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

She yelled out, "Outdoors in the shed!" in a way that cracked up Harvey immediately as he went down on his knees. The host threw his cards away on the floor while laughing frantically at the answer. While everyone in the team cheered Pamela on, saying it was a good answer, Harvey thoroughly mocked her by mimicking her tone. "Outdoors in the shed," Harvey yelled as he tried to get back up. "What shed? We don't have sheds!" he went on to say.

Pamela then tried to reason with the host, saying, "We're country, Steve! We country, we got sheds." Harvey agreed that it might be the case, but he explained that the people who answered the question in the survey may think differently. "Yeah, your country, but the hundred people that they surveyed might have been in a mall in the city!" Harvey said.

Harvey trying to make sense of the answer while on his knees (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)
Harvey trying to make sense of the answer while on his knees (Image source: YouTube | Bonus Round)

The host then went on to mock the player a bit more, saying, "Outdoors in the shed. Yeah, down there with my pants down. Outdoors in the shed with the mule." He then told Pamela that her country's answer may not be up on the board at all, but her teammate, Edmund, disagreed as he yelled, "It's there, Steve! It's there! Whoo!" Harvey then mimicked the answer one last time as he turned and pointed to the board. Unfortunately for the Kendrick family and Pamela, the answer wasn't on the board, and they got their third and final strike.

 

Viewers back at home thoroughly enjoyed Harvey breaking down the answer. "I love how Steve breaks immediately after she says that," wrote one fan, @JayoftheCanadianPath, in the comments section of the YouTube video. Another fan, @grimsoul0 came out in support of Pamela as well, saying, "As a country boy, my thought was out in the barn, up in the hayloft. But the toolshed works too."

