'Family Feud' player awkwardly says he expects to see his kids in hell and instantly regrets it

The contestant was embarrassed, but his answer turned out to be on the board.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Contestants on “Family Feud” are required to work with their parents and siblings as a team in order to win big. But in an earlier episode, one contestant said that if he went to hell, he’d be expecting to see his kids there. The answer was already shocking, but what made it worse was that the contestant’s kids were standing right next to him.

Host Steve Harvey had just asked the question, “If you went to Hell, who would you expect to see in the welcoming committee?” First, a woman named Gladys from the Casal family buzzed in and said, “Satan.” That answer was good enough for her to be able to get her family to play out the rest of the round. However, she did not foresee the chaos that was about to unfold.

Jazmine was the next contestant up, and she said, “My boss.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t up there on the board. Next was Kaitlyn, and she said, “My ex.” That was up on the board, and it made Harvey joke, “And that is the reason I got to go to heaven,” he said. Then it was Michael’s turn, and without missing a beat, he said, “My kids.” He immediately regretted what he said, but it was already too late.

His daughters, Jazmine and Kaitlyn, were shocked, but everyone saw the funny side of things. “I just want to remind you that they’re right there,” Harvey said. “It ain’t like they didn’t make the trip.” The contestant expected to see the big red ‘X’ on the board, but was surprised when his answer popped up. His kids forgot about being condemned to hell and celebrated with their father.

“Oh, and now you’re all high-fiving,” the host quipped. The kids, however, got back at their father. Later on in the round, it was Jazmine’s turn to answer again. This time, she said, “My parents.” Michael was the first to react and said, “Whoa! Be nice.” However, Harvey was there for the rescue. “Yeah, payback, partner. You said the kids? Well, you and Mama then. Yeah, we’ll all just be down there,” he said.

Unfortunately, Jazmine did not have her father’s luck as her answer wasn’t on the board, and the Casal family ended up losing the round to their opponents. Fans loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

 

“Steve said one time maybe lots of other times but he said "this show is going to hell!" one user commented. “The title of this video should be: “Jazmine’s Revenge”,” added another. “Mike is my guy 🤣🙌🏾🙌🏾, great family 🙏🏾,” one more fan wrote.

