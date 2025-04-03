⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why

Steve Harvey's death stare to the contestant after hearing the answer was beyond priceless.

Contestants on “Family Feud” often give shocking answers, and Steve Harvey usually makes fun of those answers. Sometimes, however, all the host has to do is look at a contestant for them to immediately know that they messed up. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show with a contestant named Kenny. It’s safe to say the answer he gave might not go down well with his wife’s side of the family.

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm on the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name a place a man fantasizes about making his mother-in-law sleep when she visits.” Kenny was first to the buzzer, and he said, “The garage.” Harvey knew this answer would be controversial, and he played it off brilliantly. “In the dirty garage,” he said before giving his trademark stare to the contestant. “The dirty garage,” he said again.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to hearing Kenny's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

By this point, the contestant was already regretting what he said. He had an awkward smile on his face, and his eyes were closed. Kenny knew some people might have been offended by that answer. “So when she wakes up, what?” Harvey added. “She’ll have some dirt in her bra.” However, to his credit, he is not the only one who thinks that way. His answer was number 3 on the board.

Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

At the time, Kenny’s opponent across from him was a woman named Nesren, who said, “At the dump.” Two controversial answers within a matter of minutes. The host had to lean forward and ask, “At the what?” “The garbage dump,” she added. She, too, was met with the host’s judgmental stare. “Trying to win,” the contestant said, trying to justify her answer. Unfortunately, her answer was not on the board.

Questions about in-laws are not rare on “Family Feud,” and they usually happen to turn out the most hilarious responses. Another incident of this happening was in a different episode of the show. This time, the survey question Harvey asked was, “Name something your mother-in-law could do to make you like her more.” There were two contestants named Terry in that show, and they both had different but funny answers.

One of them had his wife standing right next to him, and he said, “Leave you alone.” The host could not help but laugh at this answer, and it was on the board. Now it was time for the second Terry to answer, and he said, “Well, financially, pay more bills.” Harvey seemed confused by this answer. “She living in my house, she got to pay bills, right?” the contestant said. The only thing this explanation did was confuse the host even more.

“Yeah, where did you hear that in the damn question?” he asked. “Terry just said she don’t want her over there that much, but you damn moved her in.” The more shocking part came later when it was revealed that the contestant was correct. The expression on Harvey’s face when he saw that was priceless.