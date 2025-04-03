ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why

Steve Harvey's death stare to the contestant after hearing the answer was beyond priceless.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Contestants on “Family Feud” often give shocking answers, and Steve Harvey usually makes fun of those answers. Sometimes, however, all the host has to do is look at a contestant for them to immediately know that they messed up. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show with a contestant named Kenny. It’s safe to say the answer he gave might not go down well with his wife’s side of the family.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm on the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name a place a man fantasizes about making his mother-in-law sleep when she visits.” Kenny was first to the buzzer, and he said, “The garage.” Harvey knew this answer would be controversial, and he played it off brilliantly. “In the dirty garage,” he said before giving his trademark stare to the contestant. “The dirty garage,” he said again.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to hearing Kenny's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to hearing Kenny's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

By this point, the contestant was already regretting what he said. He had an awkward smile on his face, and his eyes were closed. Kenny knew some people might have been offended by that answer. “So when she wakes up, what?” Harvey added. “She’ll have some dirt in her bra.” However, to his credit, he is not the only one who thinks that way. His answer was number 3 on the board.

Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on
Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

At the time, Kenny’s opponent across from him was a woman named Nesren, who said, “At the dump.” Two controversial answers within a matter of minutes. The host had to lean forward and ask, “At the what?” “The garbage dump,” she added. She, too, was met with the host’s judgmental stare. “Trying to win,” the contestant said, trying to justify her answer. Unfortunately, her answer was not on the board.

 

Questions about in-laws are not rare on “Family Feud,” and they usually happen to turn out the most hilarious responses. Another incident of this happening was in a different episode of the show. This time, the survey question Harvey asked was, “Name something your mother-in-law could do to make you like her more.” There were two contestants named Terry in that show, and they both had different but funny answers.

One of them had his wife standing right next to him, and he said, “Leave you alone.” The host could not help but laugh at this answer, and it was on the board. Now it was time for the second Terry to answer, and he said, “Well, financially, pay more bills.” Harvey seemed confused by this answer. “She living in my house, she got to pay bills, right?” the contestant said. The only thing this explanation did was confuse the host even more.

 

“Yeah, where did you hear that in the damn question?” he asked. “Terry just said she don’t want her over there that much, but you damn moved her in.” The more shocking part came later when it was revealed that the contestant was correct. The expression on Harvey’s face when he saw that was priceless.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday
It was the perfect gift for her mother's birthday and also mother's day which wasn't far away.
5 hours ago
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
ECONOMY & WORK
⁠'Family Feud' contestant instantly regrets his answer on mother-in-law and we totally get why
Steve Harvey's death stare to the contestant after hearing the answer was beyond priceless.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all
Seacrest usually is kind and always smiling, but on this one occasion, he could not hide his feelings.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
The guest's mother had initially advised her father against purchasing it but he did it anyway.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
Thankfully, the contestant was up for the task and was able to silence any doubters on the show.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
Things could have been real messy had the host not reacted in time and prevented the setback.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
The product had its doubters, but, in the end, the entrepreneurs were able to make a lasting impact.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
Things were not looking too good at one point as most of the sharks had backed out... until the end.
3 days ago
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
She had only believed that her items were worth a thousand bucks and that was not the case.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
He was able to get the puzzle right just in the nick of time in order to win a significant amount of cash.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
The product was unique and could help millions of new mothers around the globe.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.
5 days ago
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
5 days ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
5 days ago