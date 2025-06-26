ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert

The shoes were apparently the same ones Ali wore in the iconic Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (R) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest (R) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

A pair of shoes isn't very valuable, but it becomes expensive when it's associated with a brand, while a legend's touch can turn it into gold. That was proven to be right when boots that once belonged to boxing icon Muhammad Ali, turned up on “Antiques Roadshow.” The expert was more than intrigued, but the only problem with the boots was the fact that they had no documentation.

via GIPHY

 

The provenance of an item can't simply be established by word of mouth, and there needs to be some form of authentic documentation that gives the appraiser an insight into the history of the item. Ali’s shoes are certainly items that require to be verified using such documents.

The guest, unfortunately, did not have them but claimed that the pair that he had was the one that the legendary boxer wore in the iconic event called "Thrilla in Manila." Ali fought and won against Joe Frazier III in the event, further establishing himself as one of the greatest boxers ever. The guest claimed that after the event was over, the boxer used that pair as training boots until a part of it got damaged.

Screenshot showing the shoes on
Screenshot showing the shoes on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Ali’s coach, Angelo Dundee, had then given the boots to the guest who later had them signed. The "Thrilla in Manila" event was in 1975, and the guest claimed to have received these boots in 1980. The guest knew Dundee thanks to his job, since at the time, he was the executive sports editor of the Philadelphia Enquirer, which helped him build contacts with a lot of sporting personalities.

The guest claimed that Dundee had given him the pair of shoes along with one of Ali’s robes. He also sent a note confirming that it was indeed the same pair of shoes that he wore in his iconic Manila event. The only problem with his story, as the expert revealed, was that there was already one more pair of shoes that was certified to have been worn by the boxer in the historic event.

Screenshot showing the guest on
Screenshot showing the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“In my research that I did, I have found another pair that was from the 'Thrilla in Manila,' actually certified authentic as Ali’s shoes that were worn in the 'Thrilla in Manila,'” the expert Grant Zahajko revealed. This came as a surprise to the guest. “You’re kidding,” he said. Zahajko also said that the pair of boots the guest had might have just been training shoes that Ali used.

 

Zahajko said that the pair, which the guest had brought to the show, would be able to bring in $15,000 to $20,000 at auction. However, with the right provenance and authentication, Ali’s shoes that he wore in his big fights have been able to bring in six figures.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
The shoes were apparently the same ones Ali wore in the iconic Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
The guest had no idea about the value of what he possessed and was concerned about it being fake.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
This was perhaps one of the cruelest Bonus Round puzzles that the show has seen in a while.
8 hours ago
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
WALMART
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
The 51-year-old will have Hollywood star Matt Damon as partner, and Jimmy Kimmel as host.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
The guest claimed to have read the book multiple times as a kid and the signs showed.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
Jennings today is revered as an incredible host, but even he has made mistakes along the way.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
Such products simply should not be sold to customers who could face health complications.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
The guest had an estimate in mind but what the expert revealed was a lot higher.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
The host had to quickly compose himself but he handled things like a professional.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
Harrison was very impressed with the fossil but also wanted an expert to take a look just to be sure.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
The guest said that his mother had given to him as gift two decades ago.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
All three contestants either landed on the Bankrupt or Lose A Turn wedge within minutes.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
There has been speculation about the host's future after a disastrous ratings dip this year.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
The entrepreneurs claimed to have invented what would become the future of wireless charging.
4 days ago