ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet

The guest had an estimate in mind but what the expert revealed was a lot higher.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Precious items that may be locked away and forgotten for a long time in the house often turn out to be more valuable than expected on “Antiques Roadshow.” When a guest brought one such item to the show, all she could say after the appraisal was, “Oh my golly!” She had brought a couple of framed pictures, and one of them wasn’t worth a lot of money, but the other one’s value left her in sheer disbelief. It was a lithograph made by the eminent American painter Grant Wood.

via GIPHY

 

The expert, Todd Weyman, claimed that Wood was the “top artist” during the 1930s and 1940s as he inspected the lithograph. The artist was known for his regionalist themes, and that’s something collectors find interesting, according to the expert. This picture was of horses in a field, which made it highly valuable. The reputation of the artist also added a lot more value to it.

The other picture was described as an “etching” made by Samuel Margolies. Weyman said that he was well-known as a printmaker working in New York City. He was known for painting urban cityscapes with buildings and skyscrapers. However, the painting that the guest had brought to the show was made in a suburban setting. Margolies was a good painter, but not as popular as Wood.

Screenshot showing the pictures on
Screenshot showing the pictures on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest also said that the Margolies painting would fetch between $800 to $1,200 at auction. However, the value of the Wood lithograph was shocking as far as the guest was concerned. Weyman said that it would bring around $6,000 to $9,000 at auction, and that he’d put a replacement value of $18,000 to $20,000 on it. The guest, who wasn’t expecting this, said “Oh my golly,” in a state of shock.

 

This wasn't the first time a Grant Wood lithograph surprised a guest on “Antiques Roadshow.” On a different episode of the show, an elderly woman showed up with another Wood lithograph. This one was titled ‘Fertility’ and it showed a barn and a house standing behind a field of crops. The expert said that this lithograph was one of his most popular works.

“I believe one of his more popular lithographs because the scenery resembles American Gothic,” the expert added. He revealed that there were some mat stains under the lithograph inside the frame, but reassured that it would not deteriorate the value of the item much. When the time came for its appraisal, the expert said that a fair insurance value on it would be in the range of $10,000 to $12,000.

 

The guest wasn’t expecting this and said, “Oh my. I’m very surprised.” Wood’s greatest and most popular work is considered to be ‘American Gothic’. It came out in 1930 and has become an iconic part of American art history. It’s no surprise that his lithographs have been able to fetch such high valuations.

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
The guest had an estimate in mind but what the expert revealed was a lot higher.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
The host had to quickly compose himself but he handled things like a professional.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
Harrison was very impressed with the fossil but also wanted an expert to take a look just to be sure.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
The guest said that his mother had given to him as gift two decades ago.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
All three contestants either landed on the Bankrupt or Lose A Turn wedge within minutes.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
There has been speculation about the host's future after a disastrous ratings dip this year.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
The entrepreneurs claimed to have invented what would become the future of wireless charging.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
All hope seemed lost for the contestant at one point but she pulled off a miracle.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
Wildwonder boasted of $1.4 million in revenue and had a successful run rate of $2.5 million during the time of the valuation.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
Few contestants have ever played this game with this much perfection in the past.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
The expert said that the watch's value was $2,600 than what it could have been.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec tried to stop her from making the offer.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
She was able to impress viewers with her trivia knowledge but wasn't able to win the game.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
All hope seemed lost for the entrepreneurs who had come up with an innovative health product.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
Fans compared Jennings' laid-back style with late television host Fred Rogers.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' takes a wild turn as Lori Greiner snatches major deal from Kevin O’Leary’s hands
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' takes a wild turn as Lori Greiner snatches major deal from Kevin O’Leary’s hands
The offer being made to the entrepreneurs by O'Leary also seemed to be a bit unfair.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'no kidding' after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'no kidding' after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
The guest said that she had received the item from her grandmother who had inherited it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for Kobe Bryant's items after Chumlee convinced him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for Kobe Bryant's items after Chumlee convinced him
The "Pawn Stars" were aleft impressed by the only basketball signed by the OGs Jordan, Phil Jackson, and Kobe.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Kevin O'Leary to officiate a wedding and still failed to land an offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Kevin O'Leary to officiate a wedding and still failed to land an offer
Turns out that Mr. Wonderful was ordained by the state of California to do the job.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'
Fans did not expect to see a person with such a striking resemblance to the former Vice President.
4 days ago