ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'

The painting rescued by the guest's father later turned out to be worth five figures.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

It's not just family heirlooms and items from garage sales that get a hefty appraisal on "Antiques Roadshow," but something that was picked up from trash could also turn out to be worth a fortune. A guest who found a painting worth five figures in a trash pile. The guest who brought a John Rae illustration to the show was left in shock by the appraiser, Nan Chisholm, who estimated the value of the painting to be $10,000. In the end, the expert complimented the guest's father, who saved the item from going to waste decades ago.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode of the PBS show, the guest shared the incredible provenance of the item and how it had endured extreme abuse. She shared that the painting was found by her father, who passed away years ago, and when her mother passed recently, she found the item in a closet while cleaning out. "I had heard this story when I was a child, about how they were on a road trip. It was probably the late '50s, maybe early '60s. My dad was stationed in Connecticut at the time, and they were on a cross-country road trip. Dad saw this old barn, a dilapidated building of some sort, that had a trash pile, and he could see this painting in the trash pile. Dad was an artist, so he thought it was interesting, and he stopped and picked this up, put it in the car, and they went on about their road trip. And it stayed in the closet the whole time I was a kid," she told Chisholm.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The appraiser then took over to talk about the significance of the artwork. Well, it's signed down here, John Rae. John Rae was born in 1882. He studied in New York at the Art Students' League under a well-known  American illustrator named Howard Pyle. And he contributed illustrative work to about 50 books, and did a lot of work for magazines, as well," she explained.

Chisholm added that the artist wrote and illustrated several children's books as well, and one of them was a book about Alice. "He seemed to be somewhat obsessed with Alice, I think. He felt that the two books written by Lewis  Carroll, 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' and 'Through the Looking-Glass', just weren't enough. So he wrote this book called 'The New Adventures of  Alice. It was published in 1917, and it was one of the first to put Alice into a different setting,   and she encountered various characters from 'Mother Goose' in this book," the expert shared.

Screenshot showing the details of the illustration (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the illustration (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

She added that the guest's oil-on-paper illustration appeared to be from that book, but it wasn't. "I found that what this is is kind of a mash-up of the two books by Lewis Carroll. So, at the end of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, there are all these cards that fly up towards  Alice. So here you see the jack of hearts. Then, at the beginning of Through the Looking-Glass, Alice has an encounter with the Red Queen. So he's kind of combined the end of one book with the beginning of the next book," she noted.

Chisholm added that the painting wasn't dated, but going by the publication date of his first book, the painting may have been created in the early 20th century, around 1915. "The painting is oil, and it's painted on an artist's board. This jack of hearts is an actual playing card. So this is oil with paper collage, we would call it," she told the guest.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the illustration (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the illustration (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Before coming to the appraisal, Chisholm noted that many artists illustrated Alice, and John Rae was one of the lesser-known people among them. "It's [the painting] a little bit dirty and a little bit beat-up. I think in a retail setting,  the asking price might be around $10,000," she went on to say, leaving the guest in shock. As the guest gasped and said, "Wow," Chisholm added that it wasn't bad for an item rescued from the trash.

 

"Not at all bad for the trash, no! That's surprising! I didn't know," the guest said in the end, before thanking the appraiser.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
The guest who inherited Harry Bertoia sculpture was beyond delighted to find out its true value.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
It wasn't just a coat but a 'grand piece of history' that ended up on Harrison's table.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
The painting rescued by the guest's father later turned out to be worth five figures.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
The guest who collected the items over 40 years was delighted by the nearly six-figure appraisal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
The guest broke down in tears after finding out that her favorite memorabilia was a rare artifact.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
The guests were astonished to find out how valuable their father's memorabilia was.
2 days ago
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
NEWS
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
Gibbons was shocked to see the suit that he had lost on an airplane decades ago.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
Many who didn't like Seacrest at first seemed to have come around through the season.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
The guest couldn't believe her ears when she heard that her old gift from a friend was worth $10,000.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
The presentation from the founders of "Bear Minimum" managed to move multiple Sharks.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
While the expert on the BBC show did his duty of sharing an appraisal, the guest did not budge.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
The guest was in tears after learning that her family's prized possession was worth over $100,000.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
The guest got incredibly lucky to find a Benny Andrews painting while looking at junk.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
The guest was shocked to learn that someone would pay $20,000 for Queen Victoria's undergarments.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
The guest's family heirloom turned out to be exactly as valuable as he thought.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
The guest who assumed it was an ancient Chinese artifact said it felt like 'a stab to the heart'
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
While all the sharks burned calories, most were unwilling to burn their money.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
In an interview with CNET's Patrick Colin, Harrison showed off his vintage tech items.
7 days ago