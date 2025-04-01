'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage

Whatever the host was expecting, it was far away from what the contestant said on national TV.

Steve Harvey is not shy to call contestants on “Family Feud” out for giving stupid answers. He did that again on an earlier episode of a show with a woman named Monica. The host was asking survey questions, as is the norm. This time, the question was, "Most marriages would be perfect if husbands and wives had separate what?" Now, if you had to answer this question, you might think of beds, cars, maybe even apartments.

However, the answer that Monica gave could not have been any farther from what Harvey was expecting. “Kids?” the contestant asked and immediately knew that she was about to be made fun of. “Kids complicate things! Just do it separately,” she added. The expression on the host’s face was priceless. It did not take him long to jump on the answer and make fun of it. The contestant could not do anything but accept her fate.

Screenshots showing the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image credit: Instagram | familyfeud)

"Really?" the host asked sarcastically. "Alright, I'm gonna tell you what we're going to do, baby. Imma take these two over there, you take that one - I don't really care for that one.” Everyone knew that this answer was not going to be on the board, so when the red ‘X’ appeared on the screen, no one was surprised. Fans, however, jumped in to make fun of the answer in the comments section of the clip on Instagram as well.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image credit: Instagram | familyfeud)

"This is the most wrong answer in the history of wrong answers," one user commented as per a report in The US Sun. "That was the worst answer ever lol," quipped another user. “It is the fact she is the first to clap louder for herself,” a third user wrote. Most fans believed that bedrooms and bathrooms were best to be kept separate for a married couple so that the relationship may have fewer hiccups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

Husband and wife questions often get the funniest and sometimes the most uncomfortable answers on “Family Feud.” Probably because the contestant’s significant other is right there with them. That’s what happened in a different episode of the show. On this occasion, the survey question asked by the host was, “Name something a husband lives in fear that his wife will ask him for.”

A contestant named Lee said, “Man, she can’t have my phone.” “She can’t have that phone. I’m not worried. I’m not worried but…,” he added. It did not take the host long to latch on to the part where he said that he wasn’t worried about anything. “Huh? Lee? What? You said what?” he asked. “Never mind,” the contestant replied with a wry smile on his face. Fans loved the moment and made their thoughts clear on YouTube.

“That’s why you say “his phone” and not “MY phone,” one user commented. “OOOwweee!!! 👀 somebody going to be lost in the sauce!!!. 🤔😳🤨😡😲🤷🏽‍♀️ Better call Uber to get home!!. LOL,” quipped another user. “Husband should have just answered and shouldn't have elaborated that he wasn't worried but he still said she couldn't have his phone and that he wasn't worried again a couple of times!” another fan wrote.