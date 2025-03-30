'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony

In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.

Steve Harvey is often scandalized by certain answers on "Family Feud," but when people say something personal about him, the host doesn't hold back and even threatens the producers. This happened when WWE Superstar Michin, who appeared on the show, went after the host's suits, which he personally cares a lot about. To say the least, Harvey wasn't pleased, and this was clear from his reaction.

Screenshots showing Harvey's angry reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the WWE special episode, the team of women wrestlers, including Michin, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, and Sonya Deville, faced off against their male counterparts, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Bobbly Lashley, Austin Theory, and LA Knight, to play for charity. Harvey first called Montez and Bianca from the two teams for a face-off. He then read out the survey question, "If a man has no money for alimony, name something he'd offer his ex-wife instead."

Screenshot showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Montez was the first to hit the buzzer, and he came up with the unusual answer, "The bills."Yeah, you've never been divorced before. I can assure you this ain't how it works," Harvey told the WWE star before revealing that the answer wasn't on the board. The turn then went to Bianca, who won the face-off with the answer "The house." The next to answer was Zelina, whose response was "The car," which won another point. However, things soon turned unpleasant for the host after he went up to Michin.

The star decided to get rather personal with the host and answered, "His Suits," before pointing at Harvey and saying, "Definitely! Look at that suit. That's probably a couple hundred, right there."

Screenshot showing the player pointing to Harvey's suits (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As her teammates praised the answer, Harvey, who is known for being one of the best-dressed men on TV, was visibly offended. "I just got to be naked? You got the damn car. You got the house. You took the damn watch. Now you want the clothes off my back?" he yelled. "I'm so sick of y'all. Buy your own damn clothes!" he said in the end. The answer did not show up on the board, earning the team their first strike. "Thank you!" Harvey exclaimed as the survey results backed his stance. While it was a fun moment for the WWE stars, viewers at home suggested that the host took the response personally.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reactin (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I think she said that on purpose 😂" commented a fan called @jjr4822 below the clip shared on Instagram. "This is the first time that the board was with Steve," @tejhasrathod pointed out. "I'm so sick of y’all! Buy your own damn clothes!” You’re one funny man Steve Harvey," wrote another fan, @KerrieWakeman on YouTube.

In the end the women won the round as the men's team failed to steal all the points after the other team was struck out. They ended up winning the episode as well, and they aced the speed money round to win big for charity.