ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony

In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the response (Cover Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the response (Cover Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is often scandalized by certain answers on "Family Feud," but when people say something personal about him, the host doesn't hold back and even threatens the producers. This happened when WWE Superstar Michin, who appeared on the show, went after the host's suits, which he personally cares a lot about. To say the least, Harvey wasn't pleased, and this was clear from his reaction.

Screenshots showing Harvey's angry reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey's angry reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the WWE special episode, the team of women wrestlers, including Michin, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, and Sonya Deville, faced off against their male counterparts, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Bobbly Lashley, Austin Theory, and LA Knight, to play for charity. Harvey first called Montez and Bianca from the two teams for a face-off. He then read out the survey question, "If a man has no money for alimony, name something he'd offer his ex-wife instead."

Screenshot showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Montez was the first to hit the buzzer, and he came up with the unusual answer, "The bills."Yeah, you've never been divorced before. I can assure you this ain't how it works," Harvey told the WWE star before revealing that the answer wasn't on the board. The turn then went to Bianca, who won the face-off with the answer "The house." The next to answer was Zelina, whose response was "The car," which won another point.  However, things soon turned unpleasant for the host after he went up to Michin.

The star decided to get rather personal with the host and answered, "His Suits," before pointing at Harvey and saying, "Definitely! Look at that suit. That's probably a couple hundred, right there."

Screenshot showing the player pointing to Harvey's suits (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player pointing to Harvey's suits (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As her teammates praised the answer, Harvey, who is known for being one of the best-dressed men on TV, was visibly offended. "I just got to be naked? You got the damn car. You got the house. You took the damn watch. Now you want the clothes off my back?" he yelled. "I'm so sick of y'all. Buy your own damn clothes!" he said in the end. The answer did not show up on the board, earning the team their first strike. "Thank you!" Harvey exclaimed as the survey results backed his stance. While it was a fun moment for the WWE stars, viewers at home suggested that the host took the response personally.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reactin (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reactin (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I think she said that on purpose 😂" commented a fan called @jjr4822 below the clip shared on Instagram. "This is the first time that the board was with Steve," @tejhasrathod pointed out. "I'm so sick of y’all! Buy your own damn clothes!” You’re one funny man Steve Harvey," wrote another fan, @KerrieWakeman on YouTube.

 

In the end the women won the round as the men's team failed to steal all the points after the other team was struck out. They ended up winning the episode as well, and they aced the speed money round to win big for charity.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
The letter was written to a columnist in response to a piece taking a swipe at Sinatra.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
Luck was shining for her as she was off to a flying start and won the car with a single card.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
3 days ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
4 days ago
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
Throughout the game Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
Harvey later realized that the contestant had a crush on him and they had a moment.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
NEWS
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
The host had warned the men in advance to not risk their marriage for some points.
6 days ago
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
COSTCO
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
The big box retailer's signature brand detergent which has a cult following, may be discontinued.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
The player made two great comebacks while playing the "Spelling Bee" game to win a car.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
The item that had been hanging over the guest's stove for years turned out to a piece from Picasso.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
Her loss turned into a bittersweet moment as fans were touched by a reference to another popular game show.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
The player wasn't sure if she had to keep going after getting it right in the first attempt.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
Fans of Shark Tank know that inflated numbers don't go down well with the judges.
Mar 22, 2025
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
NEWS
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
The contestant was jumping around even before he had started playing the game.
Mar 22, 2025