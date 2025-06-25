'Price is Right' contestant stuns everyone after winning two cars in historic TV moment

The player celebrated her way to the stage and then got more than one reason to celebrate.

"The Price Is Right" contestants come to the show hoping to drive away with a car or win a vacation. But one of them made history by winning not one but two cars on the show. The winner, Claire Tongbalad, won her first car in the "Five Price Tags" game and went berserk with her celebration at the end of the round. However, little did she know that she was about to win another brand-new car in the "Showcase Showdown." In the end, Tongbalad went home with two cars and many prizes worth a total of $63,844, according to TV Insider.

Screenshot showing player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Tongbalad won the "Contestant's Row" by placing the closest bid on a Home Office Package. She then celebrated her way to the stage, where she joined the host, Drew Carey, to play one of the show's classic games. After taking the long way around, yelling and high-fiving contestants, she hugged Carey, who revealed that she would be playing Five Price Tags for a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla LE. When Carey asked her how she was feeling, Tongbalad said she was “exhilarated.” “No frigging way. I’ve been waiting for this for 35 years,” Tongbalad, with her hands on her head.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the 'Five Price Tags' game, the contestant is shown four small prizes, one at a time, with a price tag. The player must guess if the displayed price is true or false to win the item. In the final part, the player gets to see five price tags, only one of which represents the true price of the car. The player must pick the right price tag to win the car, and based on the number of items they got right in the first part, they get up to four choices.

For Tongbalad's game, the first item was a food vacuum sealer with a price tag of $80. The contestant said it was false, but it turned out to be true, meaning she failed to earn a choice. The second item was a Life Purifying straw, priced at $49. Tongbalad guessed it was false, which was the right answer, as the item was $25.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The next item was a folding step stool with a price tag of $35. The player guessed it was true, and she turned out to be right. With two choices in hand, the final item presented to Tongbalad was an analog wooden clock with a revolving pendulum for $107. Tongbalad guessed it was the false price, but she was wrong.

Thus, she had two chances to pick the right price tag in the final part of the game. With the tags rolled in front of her, Tongbalad chose $24,730 for her first pick. Her guess was wrong and she lost a choice. With only one chance, Tongbalad looked to the audience for help and chose $23,559. That was the correct price, meaning she had won. “Oh my freaking God!” Tongbalad yelled as she paced around the studio. “Oh my God! Stop! I’m dying," she yelled again as she sat down with her head in her hands.

Later in the Showcase Showdown, Tongbalad bid on a Saint Laurent tennis package, which included several items and a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox LT. She bid $35,000 for the whole package and turned out to be the winner as the true price was $37,704. This means she won her second car of the show and other prizes, totaling $63,844.