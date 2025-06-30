ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal

The seller brought some "Secret Service" memorabilia of former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison looking at the Secret Service Memorabilia (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
The shop featured on "Pawn Stars" is unique, and rare items ranging from collectibles to fossils turn up for sale. Although the price and profit margins are the main concerns for Rick Harrison before buying something, there are items that could lead to legal issues. Among them was "Secret Service Memorabilia," brought to the store by a seller named Mike. It once belonged to former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath, and while pawn shop boss Rick Harrison wasn't sure of the ownership and the legality of the items, he dared to make a smart deal for just $500.

Screenshot showing the collection of items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
In the episode, Mike walked into the famous gold & silver pawn shop, carrying some rare Secret Service documents. "I have some political memorabilia. The secret service ID for J. Howard McGrath, who was also the former attorney general of the United States. Some letters signed to him, his white house pass, and half of a $10 bill signed by him," he told Harrison as he presented the items. 

He further shared that he bought the items from his grandson, so he was sure that they were authentic. Harrison noted that McGrath was the attorney general under former President Harry S. Truman in the late 40s and early 50s. However, Harrison didn't think he was in the Secret Service. "But I'm sure he could get any credentials he wanted as he was the top law enforcement official," Harrison added.

Screenshot showing the Secret Service pass (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Noting that the items were "pretty interesting," Harrison asked Mike about the price of the items. "I believe that is half of a counterfeit $10 bill; they signed it to the attorney general. You sure it's counterfeit and just not a bad misprint?" the pawn shop boss asked, noting that it was illegal to own a counterfeit bill in the U.S.  He then went on to examine the bill and concluded that it didn't have any of the original marks, indicating that it was counterfeit. "I don't even think it's legal to own this thing," Harrison said, adding that it scared the hell out of him. "I'm not 100% positive, but I'm pretty sure it's a felony to own this thing. The last thing I need is the feds coming through the door," he said.

Screenshot showing Harrison examining the $10 bill (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
When Mike told him that he was looking to get $1,000 for it, Harrison decided to call in his expert, Clark County Museum Administrator Mark. Upon looking at the items, Mark noted that they were interesting given the career and legacy of J. Howard McGrath. He then confirmed that the pass was for the Secret Service, which meant McGrath served in the Secret Service as well. He further told Harrison that it was indeed a counterfeit $10 bill and cautioned him not to buy that item, as it was illegal to own. "The best thing to do is to return that to the Secret Service," he told Mike.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
However, Mark noted that the items were very rare, as most Secret Service passes either have a strike across them or are stamped "retired," but the one Mike had was completely intact and unmarked. He told Harrison that they were collectible but could be hard to sell. After Mark left, Harrison asked for the new price of the items. Mike said he wanted at least $800, but Harrison offered him no more than $400. Mike told the pawn boss that he needed at least $500, and Harrison agreed to make a deal. 

 

"These Secret Service credentials are amazing. Even though McGrath is not exactly a household name, there are collectors out there who love stuff like this," Harrison said in the end.

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
