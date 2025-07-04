ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000

The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
PUBLISHED 20 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Over-the-top celebrations by "Wheel of Fortune" contestants are among the features that stand out for the show. A player named Elsie Pierce pulled off a big win after another contestant's mistake, and what followed was a wild celebration, which involved a lot of screaming and clapping. She went home with $67,000 in the bank and a dreamy trip in the Bonus Round.

Screenshots showing the player celebrating her win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the player celebrating her win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Pierce was off to a flying start after solving the first few puzzles to get an early lead. On the other hand, her competitors struggled to get off the mark with one of them repeatedly missing puzzles and landing on the Bankrupt Wedge, according to TV Insider. Going for the Prize Puzzle, her rival finally got on the board, but he missed out big time on winning a trip to Disney World. On the puzzle that read,  “_L_ING    ON   A    MAGIC  CARPET," the player made a disastrous move and asked for the letter 'B'. While the puzzle was easily solvable, he missed out as the letter wasn't in the puzzle.

Pierce then picked up the pieces and swooped in to solve the puzzle. With this, she won a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. She then went on to solve more puzzles and won herself a Wild Card as well. In the end, she emerged victorious with $27,427 in cash, alongside the trip to advance to the Bonus Round.

Screenshot showing Pierce at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Pierce at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

For the final puzzle, Pierce chose the popular category “What are you doing?” She then went on to spin the wheel alongside Seacrest. After picking out her Golden Envelope, the player was faced with a long two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E" on the board, Pierce went on to choose "P, M, F, O," and she went on to cash in her Wild Card to get an extra letter "H" to get some more clues on the board. With all the letters filled in, her puzzle read, “FLO_N_ER_N_      _ _O_T.” While Pierce had a bunch of letters on the board, the puzzle still did not look easy.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

However, when Seacrest kicked off the ten-second time, Pierce looked ever so confident as she guessed the answer "Floundering About" in just two seconds. As co-host Vanna White revealed the win, Pierce went wild as she jumped about and clapped her hands fiercely in excitement. To add to her delight, Seacrest revealed that she had won an additional $40,000 from her Golden Envelope, which brought her total to $67,427.

 

Pierce once again screamed, clapped, and jumped before giving Seacrest a big hug to mark her big win. Luckily for Seacrest, Pierce's celebration wasn't as big as another player who knocked him off his feet. In another episode, contestant Daniel Thomas got so excited that he tackled Seacrest to the floor while hugging him.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected

'Wheel of Fortune' player keeps 'cursing' and makes Ryan Seacrest laugh despite losing $40,000

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
20 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
Harrison knew it was too good of a collection to let go, and he decided to raise the stakes.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
The guest who had little no idea about his family heirloom was shocked to know its significance.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
Despite making a higher than usual offer, Harrison failed to close the deal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
The guest regretted that she wouldn't be able to keep the highly valued item in her home anymore.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
They also triggered a showdown between Mark Cuban and Daniel Lubetsky before closing the deal.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
As Heather took a second to solve the final puzzle, Seacrest admitted she made it look easy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago while playing the same game of 'Bullseye'.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
3 days ago
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
Emily Croke coincidentally got the question related to her great-great aunt, Emily Folger.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
Luckily for the veteran host, no one in the studio caught the mistake on time.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies later apologized for the spoiled show.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
Even the seasoned expert was stumped by the unusual subject of the painting.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
NEWS
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
In the end, Mr Wonderful cut off Greiner with a deal that the founder of Wad Free couldn't refuse.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
Seacrest got geniunely spooked as he couldn't figure out who played a prank on him.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
The seller brought some "Secret Service" memorabilia of former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
The guest was already emotional because of the backstory involving native Alaskans.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
The player once again fumbled a puzzle despite moving forward in the game.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
The founder of Beyond Sushi impressed the Sharks with 100% plant based flavors.
5 days ago