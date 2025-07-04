'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000

The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.

Over-the-top celebrations by "Wheel of Fortune" contestants are among the features that stand out for the show. A player named Elsie Pierce pulled off a big win after another contestant's mistake, and what followed was a wild celebration, which involved a lot of screaming and clapping. She went home with $67,000 in the bank and a dreamy trip in the Bonus Round.

Screenshots showing the player celebrating her win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Pierce was off to a flying start after solving the first few puzzles to get an early lead. On the other hand, her competitors struggled to get off the mark with one of them repeatedly missing puzzles and landing on the Bankrupt Wedge, according to TV Insider. Going for the Prize Puzzle, her rival finally got on the board, but he missed out big time on winning a trip to Disney World. On the puzzle that read, “_L_ING ON A MAGIC CARPET," the player made a disastrous move and asked for the letter 'B'. While the puzzle was easily solvable, he missed out as the letter wasn't in the puzzle.

Pierce then picked up the pieces and swooped in to solve the puzzle. With this, she won a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. She then went on to solve more puzzles and won herself a Wild Card as well. In the end, she emerged victorious with $27,427 in cash, alongside the trip to advance to the Bonus Round.

Screenshot showing Pierce at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

For the final puzzle, Pierce chose the popular category “What are you doing?” She then went on to spin the wheel alongside Seacrest. After picking out her Golden Envelope, the player was faced with a long two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E" on the board, Pierce went on to choose "P, M, F, O," and she went on to cash in her Wild Card to get an extra letter "H" to get some more clues on the board. With all the letters filled in, her puzzle read, “FLO_N_ER_N_ _ _O_T.” While Pierce had a bunch of letters on the board, the puzzle still did not look easy.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

However, when Seacrest kicked off the ten-second time, Pierce looked ever so confident as she guessed the answer "Floundering About" in just two seconds. As co-host Vanna White revealed the win, Pierce went wild as she jumped about and clapped her hands fiercely in excitement. To add to her delight, Seacrest revealed that she had won an additional $40,000 from her Golden Envelope, which brought her total to $67,427.

Pierce once again screamed, clapped, and jumped before giving Seacrest a big hug to mark her big win. Luckily for Seacrest, Pierce's celebration wasn't as big as another player who knocked him off his feet. In another episode, contestant Daniel Thomas got so excited that he tackled Seacrest to the floor while hugging him.

