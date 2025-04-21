ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly

It only took her a second to get the puzzle right despite it being seenmingly tough.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant celebrating with her husband on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant celebrating with her husband on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It’s not easy to get to the Bonus Round of “Wheel of Fortune” and win big, but some contestants make it look like a cakewalk. One such player was a woman named Christina, who was herself surprised that she got the puzzle correct as quickly as she did. It was an incredible moment, and she walked away with a brand-new Ford Bronco thanks to her impeccable puzzle-solving skills.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant had already won $16,000 up to that point and was hoping to win big in the final round. She had brought her husband to the show to support and had a unique way of introducing him to viewers. “That is my smoking hot five out of five husband, Frank,” she said. Frank couldn’t help but let out a laugh after hearing this. “I think we should all leave the building right now for these two,” host Ryan Seacrest joked.

Screenshot showing the contestant's husband on
Screenshot showing the contestant's husband on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It was then time for the puzzle, and Christina spun the wheel in front of her. It landed on the P, and she made her way in front of the screen with the host. The contestant had chosen the Food and Drink category. As per the norm, she was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E by the showrunners. Those letters, however, did not do a lot for her. “Wow. That’s it, Vanna?” Seacrest asked his co-host as the puzzle read, “_____ _E___.” This would have made any contestant nervous, but Christina seemed to keep her calm. It was now time for her to pick three consonants and one vowel. The contestant went with the letters C, P, M, and A. These were good picks, and they opened up the seemingly difficult puzzle quite a bit. It now read, “___C_ PEAC_.”

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the Bonus Round puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the Bonus Round puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She now had 10 seconds to guess, and Seacrest asked her to talk it out if she needed to. “Juicy peach,” she said, and that was the correct answer. “You knew it. It’s like you knew it,” the host said as Christina was in disbelief that she got it right. The envelope was then opened, and it had the word ‘Ford’ written on it. The contestant had just won herself a brand-new Ford Bronco.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating with her husband. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating with her husband. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Her husband was over the moon with this performance, and he could not control his excitement. He ran to where his wife was standing and lifted her off the ground, screaming, “You did it.” It was an incredible moment as Frank and Christina rushed to the car and posed with it. Fans of the show loved the moment and gushed about it in comments on YouTube.

 

“Congrats to Christina! It was just peachy to see the happy couple win the Bronco! It was a 5 outta 5!” one user commented. “Way to go, Christina!  Another Car Winner of the Ryan Seacrest Era of Wheel of Fortune! How about that?” added another.

