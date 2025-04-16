Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win

Jay Tope, who lost $75,000 earlier in the week, redeemed himself while playing with the star.

The cast of "Wheel of Fortune" are no less than celebrities themselves, but the iconic game show also features actors, singers, and other TV personalities at times. For a special episode, singers Jason Derulo, Jojo, and Andy Grammer teamed up with the week's winners to win money for charity. In the end, it was Derulo's team who won the show and the Bonus Round, but it was his teammate, JayTope, who arguably carried the star to victory and embraced him tightly while celebrating.

Screenshot showing Jay Tope alongside Jason Derulo and Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the special episode, Derulo teamed up with Tope, while Grammer and Jojo were paired with Andrew Goodman and Mekdes Getahun respectively. Derulo's teammate had a wonderful run earlier in the week, where he won the show and reached the Bonus Round of the episode. Tope, a songwriter and big Miami Vice fan, won $17,000 in cash and prizes in his game earlier in the week. For the bonus round, he picked "What Are You Doing?” as the category and was faced with a two-word puzzle on the board.

Despite trying his best, Tope couldn't get the right letter picks and had just one letter for the second word in the puzzle that read, “H_TT_NG _ _ _SE.” While he got the first word, “Hitting,” he couldn’t figure out the second word, which was "Pause.” Thus, he lost out on getting an additional $75,000, which would have taken his total to $92,000. The contestant later talked to Maggie Sajak, the show's social media correspondent, and said that he would not be changing anything about his strategy upon his return on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

In Friday's episode, Tope had a great time pairing up with Derulo, who promoted his latest music video that was very dance-heavy. Seacrest joked that Tope is also a dancer, referring to the player's awkward celebrations in the earlier episode. Derulo, who claimed to be "great at the game," was outshined by Tope, who solved puzzles effortlessly. After a bumpy start, Derulo and Tope solved multiple puzzles in succession to end their game with a total of $12,350, which made them the night’s winners.

Going into the Bonud Round, Tope had amassed a total of $29,350 from both of his games in the week. Aiming for redemption in the Bonus Round, he chose the category "What are you doing?" after a discussion with his teammate. Tope then faced another two-word puzzle, but this time, he had help from Derulo. With the show's standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,” filled in, Tope and Derulo picked “G, F, D, and O," as their additional letters. With all the letters on the board, the final puzzle read, “_O_ _ _ _ FOR_ARD.” While it was kind of a Deja Vu for Tope, who again had just one letter for a word in the puzzle, it didn't seem like he needed much help.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

As the ten-second timer was ticking, he looked to Derulo to tell him the answer. The duo then shouted, “Moving Forward," and the answer was correct. As Tope jumped with joy and hugged his teammate, Seacrest revealed that he had won an additional $40,000 from the Golden Envelope, taking his grand total to $69,350.

In the end, Tope ran over to his wife and daughter to celebrate, and Seacrest then invited him to do his signature dance move again. This time, they were joined by Derulo as well.