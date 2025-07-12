Walmart shopper slices open a watermelon bought from store — then, she saw something odd inside

The shopper noticed that the watermelon which she bought three days ago was deflated.

Walmart shoppers usually trust the retailer for good quality at lower prices, and this is crucial when it comes to food products, as they can affect a person's health. But one of the consumers got an unpleasant surprise after buying a whole watermelon from her local store. The TikToker Raquel (@gyaldem_ari) shared her experience in a video, showing how the fruit was deflated and leaked water all over her kitchen floor. However, things took a scary turn when Raquel sliced the open watermelon to find ghoulish pink sludge inside. Turns out, the creator isn't the only one who faced the issue, as viewers flocked to the comments with similar experiences.

Screenshots showing the rotten watermelon (Image source: TikTok/@gyaldem_ari)

In her video, Raquel first showed the viewers just how much water had leaked out of the fruit. Following the trail, she walked up to the deflated watermelon, which was sitting on her cold stove. She then closed in on the fruit and showed how the top of the watermelon had caved in. "WALMART WTF****KYYY" her overlay text on the video read.

Screenshot showing the water leaking from the fruit (Image source: TikTok/@gyaldem_ari)

She then went on to pinch the skin of the fruit, and it broke off like soft peel, which is odd for watermelons. Raquel then took a pair of scissors to cut into the fruit, and it worked perfectly as the shell was as thin as paper. As she cut the fruit open, the creator revealed the mushy, rotten, flesh-like insides of the watermelon. “It doesn’t stink, but I am completely f*cking disgusted," Raquel said.

The creator had no explanation for why the fruit went bad. She even clarified that her stove was off the entire time, and in her caption, she mentioned that she bought the watermelon just three days ago. In the comments section, several viewers suggested that Raquel wasn't the only one to come across a rotten watermelon from Walmart.

"I’ve seen so many on TikTok doing this & foaming," wrote @morganlynn444. "The same thing happened to me a few days ago. I only had it for 2 days. It was spoiled. Never buying a whole watermelon again," shared another viewer, @ksteed2021. "That happened to me 3 years ago, it exploded and stung so bad, I took a picture and got a refund," wrote @glamma7bts.

Screenshot of a comment talking about watermelons sold at Walmart (Image source: TikTok/@oh_toska)

On the other hand, a few commentators came up with some reasons as well. "This just isn’t a Walmart. It’s fermentation. It got damaged and bacteria caused CO2 build up in this fruit," @ericacookieyoung clarified. "It's because they have been freezing them. There isn't anyone to pick them," @squirrelpotatoes explained.

Earlier, a similar video went viral on TikTok, with another Walmart shopper sharing a horrific watermelon experience. The TikTok user, going by user name @user7421262716379, similarly cut open a whole fruit bought from the store only to find a plastic-like substance inside it.

