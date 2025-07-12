ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart shopper slices open a watermelon bought from store — then, she saw something odd inside

The shopper noticed that the watermelon which she bought three days ago was deflated.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
The watermelon from the store and representational image of Walmart shoppers (Cover image source: TikTok | @gyaldem_ari and Getty Images | VIEW Press)
The watermelon from the store and representational image of Walmart shoppers (Cover image source: TikTok | @gyaldem_ari and Getty Images | VIEW Press)

Walmart shoppers usually trust the retailer for good quality at lower prices, and this is crucial when it comes to food products, as they can affect a person's health. But one of the consumers got an unpleasant surprise after buying a whole watermelon from her local store. The TikToker Raquel (@gyaldem_ari) shared her experience in a video, showing how the fruit was deflated and leaked water all over her kitchen floor. However, things took a scary turn when Raquel sliced the open watermelon to find ghoulish pink sludge inside. Turns out, the creator isn't the only one who faced the issue, as viewers flocked to the comments with similar experiences.

Screenshots showing the rotten watermelon (Image source: TikTok/
Screenshots showing the rotten watermelon (Image source: TikTok/@gyaldem_ari)

In her video, Raquel first showed the viewers just how much water had leaked out of the fruit. Following the trail, she walked up to the deflated watermelon, which was sitting on her cold stove. She then closed in on the fruit and showed how the top of the watermelon had caved in. "WALMART WTF****KYYY" her overlay text on the video read.

Screenshot showing the water leaking from the fruit (Image source: TikTok/@gyaldem_ari)
Screenshot showing the water leaking from the fruit (Image source: TikTok/@gyaldem_ari)

She then went on to pinch the skin of the fruit, and it broke off like soft peel, which is odd for watermelons. Raquel then took a pair of scissors to cut into the fruit, and it worked perfectly as the shell was as thin as paper. As she cut the fruit open, the creator revealed the mushy, rotten, flesh-like insides of the watermelon. “It doesn’t stink, but I am completely f*cking disgusted," Raquel said.

@gyaldem_ari @Walmart ♬ original sound - Raquel_janae

 

The creator had no explanation for why the fruit went bad. She even clarified that her stove was off the entire time, and in her caption, she mentioned that she bought the watermelon just three days ago. In the comments section, several viewers suggested that Raquel wasn't the only one to come across a rotten watermelon from Walmart.

"I’ve seen so many on TikTok doing this & foaming," wrote @morganlynn444. "The same thing happened to me a few days ago. I only had it for 2 days. It was spoiled. Never buying a whole watermelon again," shared another viewer, @ksteed2021. "That happened to me 3 years ago, it exploded and stung so bad, I took a picture and got a refund," wrote @glamma7bts.

Screenshot of a comment talking about watermelons sold at Walmart (Image source: TikTok/@oh_toska)
Screenshot of a comment talking about watermelons sold at Walmart (Image source: TikTok/@oh_toska)

On the other hand, a few commentators came up with some reasons as well. "This just isn’t a Walmart. It’s fermentation. It got damaged and bacteria caused CO2 build up in this fruit," @ericacookieyoung clarified. "It's because they have been freezing them. There isn't anyone to pick them," @squirrelpotatoes explained.

Earlier, a similar video went viral on TikTok, with another Walmart shopper sharing a horrific watermelon experience. The TikTok user, going by user name @user7421262716379, similarly cut open a whole fruit bought from the store only to find a plastic-like substance inside it. 

@user7421262716379 ♬ original sound - Jiggajabbo

 

For more videos and updates on Walmart, follow Raquel (@gyaldem_ari) on TikTok

More on Market Realist:

Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores

Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite

Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants give their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in wild offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants give their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in wild offer
The sisters wanted to keep their father's legacy alive, but also had their careers to focus on.
1 hour ago
Walmart shopper slices open a watermelon bought from store — then, she saw something odd inside
WALMART
Walmart shopper slices open a watermelon bought from store — then, she saw something odd inside
The shopper noticed that the watermelon which she bought three days ago was deflated.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised
The guest couldn't believe that her collection was worth so much money.
23 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
While all the Sharks were out, Mark Cuban saw the potential in "Garage Celebrations."
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
The loss was ironic as the retired teacher coulnd't get a phrase commonly used in classrooms.
1 day ago
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
COSTCO
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
The recalls were issued for a range of products including tires, air conditioners and power banks.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
The guest who got the item as a gift from a neighbor had little to no idea about its significance.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
Harrison got a good deal for the fossil although it wasn't what he had thought.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
The player, Beth Barbee left everyone in the dust with her impressive puzzle solving skills.
2 days ago
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
PAWN STARS
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
Given her celebrity status, Harrison cut her some slack in the negotiations.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
The guest was blown away by the six-figure appraisal for his father's John Falter illustration.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
The player, Catrice Sandt, nearly blew the Bonus Round puzzle by saying too many words in the end.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
The co-founders of Nature's Wild Berry left the Sharks in shock with their miraculous product.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
The contestant named Whitney could barely control her emotions as she celebrated with Ryan Seacrest.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
Harrison closed a mega deal by scooping up three post cards for the price of one.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
The guest who brought his father's prized possesion, had already made up his mind.
7 days ago