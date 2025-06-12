ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite

Other similar incidents have also been reported regarding food from big ticket retailers.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Finding something crunchy in a can of spinach doesn't sound like a bad thing until it turns out to be an unexpected ingredient. Consumers have been flagging issues with the quality of Walmart products not being up to the mark, but a recent discovery by a shopper has literally blown the lid off something bizarre. A Walmart customer recently faced a harrowing experience after buying a can of Great Value spinach. Reddit user u/Roryalan posted his grievance on the online platform along with picture proof. He wrote, "Bit into something hard in my spinach." The picture showcased a dead worm/insect on a piece of white tablecloth cloth and the second image featured the can. "Not sure what this is. I bit into something hard, then rinsed away the spinach, and it appears to have legs," he added. 

Bit into something hard in my spinach
byu/Roryalan inWellthatsucks

 

Sharing his concern, online users expressed similar stories below his comment. "Second post I’ve seen with bugs in the can from Great Value," @ikilledRichieWhelan noted, referring to brand negligence. "A couple of years ago, I bit into a snail that was in my bag of frozen peas from Great Value. Never trusted them again. Ended up finding 2-3 more in the bag," @mandy_skittles agreed. "I eat from the can, too. I have found things in that same brand of spinach. Never a bug, but different kinds of greens from time to time," @Hairy-Estimate3241 added. "Thankfully, the bag had been sitting in the freezer for a couple of months, which is more than long enough to kill rat lungworm and other parasites it could have been carrying. Not necessarily! Lots of nasty parasites can survive almost indefinitely, especially in standard freezers," @Fearful-cow reasoned

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

 

While a few users joked that 'bugs are proteins, ' others called out the Reddit user's eating habits, according to Greenmatters. “What are you doing eating Great Value spinach out of the can at room temperature? Can't you just do drugs like a normal self-destructive person,” @u/Curses_at_bots joked. “The punishment for eating spinach straight out of the can may appear aggressive at first, but… fits the crime,” @u/ftpjuggmane wrote. According to KLTV, in another case, a Longview resident experienced the same in 2010 after he purchased a can of Great Value spinach from Wal-Mart on Gilmer Road. After promising Gregg Brown a sizable refund, the grocery chain attempted to persuade him to have the can tested at their facility; however, Brown refused to give up the "bug" proof and requested a State Department investigation.

 

"I felt something in my mouth and I didn't know what to think," he recalled. "To me it looks like it could be a grasshopper or a locust," he added. Brown confessed to biting into the large insect while having his meal, and he further revealed that the bug had gone undetected during the meal prep. "It was all wrapped up in the spinach when I took a bite and it was just crunchy and I was like, 'Something's not right about this,' and I took it out and I looked at it and I seen legs and wings on it and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" he concluded. According to reports, customers have experienced similar problems with the food brand, and the subpar packaging has gone unaddressed.

