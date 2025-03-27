ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."

False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the TikTok user and the products. (Cover image source: TikTok | padiano)
Screenshots showing the TikTok user and the products. (Cover image source: TikTok | padiano)

Walmart has been trusted by consumers for great deals and good quality for decades, but social media has given shoppers increased visibility to demand accountability immediately. After Great Value products were called out for not living up to expectations, now consumers have called the retailer out for fake advertisement. Popular TikTok creator Paden Ferguson (@padiano) is one of them, and he accused Walmart of false advertising in a video that received over 379,200 views, according to a report in The Daily Dot.

via GIPHY

 

Ferguson flagged their instant oatmeal and pointed out that what's written on the front of these boxes does not match what’s written on the back. The text overlay in the video read “This feels deceptive,” as the TikTok user began his expose of the product. First, he picked up the strawberries and cream instant oatmeal. “You’re not gonna believe this,” he said before going on a rant.

Screenshot showing Great Value's Strawberries & Cream Instant Oatmeal. (Image credit: TikTok | padiano)
Screenshot showing Great Value's Strawberries & Cream Instant Oatmeal. (Image source: TikTok | padiano)

“These strawberries and cream oatmeals don’t have any strawberries in them. It’s got apple pieces,” he said. But that’s not all. Ferguson then turned his attention to the peaches and cream oatmeal and said that it had pieces of apple, which were peach-flavored. “I guess there’s at least peach juice in that,” he said before turning his attention to the Lemon Creme oatmeal.

“But the lemon cream oatmeal that’s right next to it doesn’t have any freaking lemon in it,” he said. Ferguson then went over to Quaker’s oats and, even though he isn’t a fan of the brand, mentioned that they at least gave what they advertised. “I’m not a huge fan of Quaker, but at least their strawberries and cream oatmeal has strawberries in it,” he said.

Screenshots showing Quaker's Strawberry & Cream oatmeal. (Image credit: TikTok | padiano)
Screenshots showing Quaker's Strawberry & Cream oatmeal. (Image source: TikTok | padiano)

“How is that not false advertising?” Ferguson asked before ending the video. It turns out that Great Value has been doing this with multiple products, and other TikTok users in the comments section revealed their experiences. “Their brand of marshmallows also potentially contains tilapia,” one user named user9104309118296 commented. “Wait till he finds out all those fake juices are flavored apple juice,” added another user named demonking.

@padiano Also, they put it on the other side of the jar. #padiano #walmartfinds #greatvaluebrand ♬ original sound - Paden Ferguson

 

This isn't the first time Great Value is under fire, and Ferguson alone has criticised the brand multiple times in the past. One of the other products that he had taken an issue with was the pesto. In an earlier video, he was going through the ingredients in the products, and he found some items that absolutely should not have been there. “Contains milk, eggs, cashews, and pine nuts. May contain traces of anchovies, sardines, tuna, mussels…why? Why is this in here?” he had asked.

@padiano Also, they put it on the other side of the jar. #padiano #walmartfinds #greatvaluebrand ♬ original sound - Paden Ferguson

 

Some may argue that these ingredients only enhance the flavor of the pesto, but seafood can cause severe allergic reactions for some people. Consumers do not usually expect seafood in their pesto, and most do not bother to read the back of what they’re buying. It could lead to severe health issues.

For more such content about food products and Walmart, follow padiano on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
1 hour ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
2 hours ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
3 hours ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
21 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
The host wasn't offended at all and said that they were really good friends.
2 days ago
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.
2 days ago
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
The value of the guest's whole collection was more than 10 times what she had expected.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
Even a game show host as veteran as Steve Harvey can be proven wrong on his own show.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
This wasn't the first time that Harvey was caught off guard by a contestant's answer.
3 days ago
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
The host made a couple of mistakes which could have cost the contestant a shot at winning.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
Even the correct answer might not be something the contestants on the game show agree with.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
Amber Lancaster is usually very good at her job but this was one of those rare mishaps.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey throws away his cards after 'Family Feud' player proves him wrong with 'JFK' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey throws away his cards after 'Family Feud' player proves him wrong with 'JFK' answer
Age is just a number and the young contestant just proved that on national television.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up his wife and runs in the wildest 'come on down' moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant picks up his wife and runs in the wildest 'come on down' moment
Some contestants pull out all the stops to be memorable on the popular game show.
4 days ago