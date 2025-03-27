Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."

False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.

Walmart has been trusted by consumers for great deals and good quality for decades, but social media has given shoppers increased visibility to demand accountability immediately. After Great Value products were called out for not living up to expectations, now consumers have called the retailer out for fake advertisement. Popular TikTok creator Paden Ferguson (@padiano) is one of them, and he accused Walmart of false advertising in a video that received over 379,200 views, according to a report in The Daily Dot.

Ferguson flagged their instant oatmeal and pointed out that what's written on the front of these boxes does not match what’s written on the back. The text overlay in the video read “This feels deceptive,” as the TikTok user began his expose of the product. First, he picked up the strawberries and cream instant oatmeal. “You’re not gonna believe this,” he said before going on a rant.

Screenshot showing Great Value's Strawberries & Cream Instant Oatmeal. (Image source: TikTok | padiano)

“These strawberries and cream oatmeals don’t have any strawberries in them. It’s got apple pieces,” he said. But that’s not all. Ferguson then turned his attention to the peaches and cream oatmeal and said that it had pieces of apple, which were peach-flavored. “I guess there’s at least peach juice in that,” he said before turning his attention to the Lemon Creme oatmeal.

“But the lemon cream oatmeal that’s right next to it doesn’t have any freaking lemon in it,” he said. Ferguson then went over to Quaker’s oats and, even though he isn’t a fan of the brand, mentioned that they at least gave what they advertised. “I’m not a huge fan of Quaker, but at least their strawberries and cream oatmeal has strawberries in it,” he said.

Screenshots showing Quaker's Strawberry & Cream oatmeal. (Image source: TikTok | padiano)

“How is that not false advertising?” Ferguson asked before ending the video. It turns out that Great Value has been doing this with multiple products, and other TikTok users in the comments section revealed their experiences. “Their brand of marshmallows also potentially contains tilapia,” one user named user9104309118296 commented. “Wait till he finds out all those fake juices are flavored apple juice,” added another user named demonking.

This isn't the first time Great Value is under fire, and Ferguson alone has criticised the brand multiple times in the past. One of the other products that he had taken an issue with was the pesto. In an earlier video, he was going through the ingredients in the products, and he found some items that absolutely should not have been there. “Contains milk, eggs, cashews, and pine nuts. May contain traces of anchovies, sardines, tuna, mussels…why? Why is this in here?” he had asked.

Some may argue that these ingredients only enhance the flavor of the pesto, but seafood can cause severe allergic reactions for some people. Consumers do not usually expect seafood in their pesto, and most do not bother to read the back of what they’re buying. It could lead to severe health issues.

