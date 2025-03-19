ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper warns against Great Value pesto after he spotted an odd detail: "Why is this...?

Even the big brands falter once in a while and these issues are brought up in public.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Walmart is one of the most trusted retail chains in the world and has a reputation for providing good deals for less money, for which it also has an aptly named brand called Great Value. The problem is that most consumers don’t bother to read the labels on the back of these products that contain important details about the products. This information is key in determining whether the product is actually fit for consumption by all. When a TikToker did bother to take a look, he saw something that was a cause for concern.

via GIPHY

 

Paden Ferguson (@padiano) has made a name for himself on the platform by reviewing various food items over the year. Recently, he reviewed Great Value’s widely popular pesto sauce. It is an item that is popular among pasta enthusiasts but some of the information revealed at the back of the container might make people think again. Normally, one doesn’t expect seafood items in the sauce but that was not the case with this product. “There’s something fishy about this pesto,” Ferguson said in the video which has received close to a thousand likes. “Contains milk, eggs, cashews, and pine nuts. May contain traces of anchovies, sardines, tuna, mussels…why? Why is this in here?” This is a big deal because several people are allergic to seafood and they would not expect it in such an item. For them, such pesto can cause a severe allergic reaction.

Screenshots showing the TikTok user and the item. (Image credit: TikTok | padiano)
Screenshots showing the TikTok user and the item. (Image source: TikTok | padiano)

Viewers of the TikTok video were not expecting this either and they expressed their concerns in the comments section. “If it’s made in a facility that also makes something with those they have to add it especially high allergy foods,” one user commented. “I think Walmart uses one machine to make every single product,” quipped another user.

@padiano I’m convinced @Papa Johns and @Keurig ♬ original sound - Paden Ferguson

 

This is not the first time Great Value has been called out on the platform regarding one of its products. Not long ago, another TikTok user named @paw.paw33 demonstrated how Great Value was sneakily trying to extract more money from its customers.

The item that he was focusing on was Great Value’s orange juice. Previously, a gallon of the juice was sold at a little over $6. Due to inflation, the price of the item might have increased gradually. However, instead of coming clean, the brand tried to do something sneaky and resorted to shrinkflation. They kept the price of the orange juice the same but reduced the quantity. The TikToker alleged that the brand was trying to fool its customers by doing so.

@graveyardgoonz MomMom’s never getting this thing back #flannelseason #hoodie #jacket #tiktokshopcreatorpicks #holidayhaul #ttstakeover ♬ original sound - graveyardgoonz

 

The Great Value orange juice now costs the same for 89 fluid ounces instead of a full gallon. The TikTok user even compared it to a gallon of Tropicana’s orange juice. “Look at this, people. Do not get fooled,” they said. “Come on, manufacturers. We’re not stupid," they added. These are just a couple of reasons why customers should always carefully examine whatever they’re buying, even if it's from reputed supermarket chains.

For more such content about food products, follow padiano on TikTok.

