ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news

Harrison usually makes smart deals on the show, but this vintage car buy turned into a costly mistake.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison might give Corey Harrison and Chumlee a lot of grief for costing the store money on "Pawn Stars," but he's not flawless either. The 60-year-old businessman has made some bad purchases in the past, with one of the most memorable being a 1964 Austin Healey. The funniest part of it all was that Harrison genuinely believed that he had scored a good deal and could make a decent profit, only to find out that he was going to lose thousands instead.

via GIPHY

 

In an earlier episode of the show, a guest came to Harrison with the 1964 Austin Healey and asked for $10,000. The pawn store owner was hesitant about the price, but he knew that the vintage car had a strong collector’s market, which would have helped him flip it quickly. Of course, he still wasn’t going to pay a five-figure sum for an antique car that didn’t even start when he turned the key. The guest, however, insisted that he had driven the car to the shop.

At the time, a dead battery seemed to be the issue, and the guest believed that the car just needed some fine-tuning. Normally, Harrison calls in an expert to evaluate items that he did not have much expertise in, but that didn't happen in this case. He strongly believed that he’d be able to turn a profit with the automobile, as long as he could buy it for $4,000. After some negotiation, the price was raised to $5,000.

Screenshot showing the car on
Screenshot showing the car on "Pawn Stars." (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison then decided to take the car over to his friend Wally at Rusty Nuts Rods and Customs to get it up and running. And that’s when he realized that he should have brought Wally along when he met the previous owner of the car. “Unfortunately, I’ve got some bad news for you, Rick,” the mechanic said, much to his dismay. Wally then explained that the car’s engine was busted and needed to be replaced. He had already taken out the crankshaft, which he described as the heart of the engine. At this point, Harrison realised that he had seriously messed up. “As soon as he said crankshaft, I got a bad feeling because I know how big of a deal it is to replace a crankshaft,” he said. Wally revealed that it would take $6,000 to repair the car.

Screenshot showing Wally (L) and Rick Harrison. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Wally (L) and Rick Harrison. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Considering that the most money that Harrison thought he could get for the car was $8,000, this was not ideal. Now, he faced the unenviable task of breaking his unfortunate news to his father, his son, and Chumlee. Richard Harrison famously does not react well to losing money, especially when it comes to his son, who has been doing this job for years. “Well, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I am p***ed,” he said.

“When Rick shoots from the hip, sometimes he hits a bullseye and sometimes he misses the damn target, and that costs us money, and I hate losing money,” he added. It was pretty entertaining to watch the father and son duo argue about the deal, and Corey and Chumlee loved every second of it.

More on Market Realist:

Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all

'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
The comedian was impressed by the simplicity of the product and amused by the pitch.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
Harrison usually makes smart deals on the show, but this vintage car buy turned into a costly mistake.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
Had she started the game in a better way, she might have won the five-figure prize money.
7 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
The guest believed that it was worth a modest amount of money, but that was clearly not the case.
1 day ago
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
JEOPARDY
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
With James Holzhauer in the lead, Amy Schneider and Andrew He decided to joke around.
1 day ago
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
SHARK TANK
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
Barbara Corcoran told the founders that she had never seen Greiner so passionate.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
The guest said that it was left to her by her grandmother who passed at the age of 102.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
The host was quick to latch on to his way of speaking and made a mockery of it on TV.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
The contestant was clearly just happy to win the chance of being on the same stage as Drew Carey.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
The player, Thomas Russo, nearly put all of his strength into spinning the wheel.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
Things took a turn for the better with the shark as far as the entrepreneurs were concerned.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
The expert pointed out the intricate details on the item and said it was a personal item of the royals.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
The expert said that if the signature was on a letterhead when Garfield was President, it would be worth more.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
Had the contestants not gotten their gamble right, they would have lost everything they'd earned.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
The entrepreneurs' decision came as a big shock to the sharks, and they did not hide it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the stink eye.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
All the theatrics didn't work when sharks started scrutinizing profit margins.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured.
4 days ago