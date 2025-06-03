'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal

Rick Harrison has an eye for collectibles such as pop culture memorabilia, but his focus on profit makes sure that he bags every item at prices lower than the actual value. However, sometimes, fans of “Pawn Stars” believe that he can offer too low a price for certain items. Chumlee did all those fans a favour when he called Harrison cheap right to his face. Chumlee was feeling confident as he had just pulled off a good sale for some "Star Wars" merchandise.

It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for. The toy was in fantastic condition, and even the box had no signs of damage. However, Chumlee managed to get the price down to $95. Even the guest said that he could make $200 off it. Happy with his purchase, he walked to the back, where he found Harrison sitting with his legs up after returning from a trip to England.

Screenshot showing Chum Lee checking the toy out. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Over there, he had gone to see some authentic "Star Wars" memorabilia and revealed that he even saw Han Solo’s original blaster from the movies. “Did you try to buy it?” Lee asked. “No, it was worth like a million dollars,” Harrison said. “You’re too cheap,” the reply came. The 60-year-old seemed shocked, but he still congratulated his employee for doing a good job getting the Ewok toy for less than $100.

But Harrison was anything but cheap on his trip to England. A million dollars for a movie prop might have been too much of a financial burden on his shop, but that doesn’t mean that he returned Stateside empty-handed. He ended up buying a poster but paid a humongous five-figure sum for it.

The poster that Harrison bought wasn’t any ordinary poster. It had the signatures of almost every single big name that worked on the "Star Wars" original trilogy. These included the likes of George Lucas, John Williams, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and many others. The 60-year-old had initially offered $25,000 for it, which was already a lot of money for a poster.

However, the seller, in this case, was an expert in "Star Wars" and knew exactly how much it was worth. He said no and asked for $35,000. There was not much Harrison could have done to negotiate, and both parties settled at $34,000. While this was a great item, the pawn star owner was awestruck by another item whose value was in the millions. It was the original handwritten script by George Lucas for "Star Wars."

“That has to be worth at least five million dollars,” Harrison said. He might have liked to get his hands on it, but the seller said that it wasn’t for sale. Instead, he’d rather see it at a museum where it could be open for public viewing. Another item that Harrison saw was Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from the third movie of the original trilogy.