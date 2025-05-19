'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected

Chumlee went out to handle the whole deal by himself and committed another blunder.

As opposed to other popular shows where antiques and collectibles get appraisals, “Pawn Stars” is where the shop owners get accurate valuations and then try to buy the items for lower prices to make a profit later. Although usually Rick Harrison turns to an expert to make sure he isn't paying too much or too little, his co-owners tend to make blunders. Chumlee has on one occasion paid a higher price for a relatively common car, and he committed a similar blunder when he went out to buy an old video game called "Silent Scope 2: Dark Silhouette."

It was an arcade shooter game with a gun, which the seller had recalibrated to work better. However, there was some bodywork damage on the machine. The game was working smoothly, and the seller asked Chumlee for a grand. He refused and said he could buy it for $400. The seller then said that these were selling for $2,000 online, which might have affected Chumlee’s decision-making as he agreed to pay $700 for it. After returning to the pawn shop, Chumlee had a spring in his step. However, his joy wasn’t going to last very long. “I was doing my thing, out there crushing deals,” he said when asked where he was. He then revealed that he paid $700 for the game and claimed that it could be sold for $1000. Rick Harrison then asked his son Corey what it was worth. “$700 on a good day,” he said.

Screenshot showing the cast of "Pawn Stars." (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This meant that the Harrisons would have a hard time breaking even with it. Chumlee then asked about a pinball machine that Corey had overpaid for earlier. The machine remained in the shop and was open to the public for playing before it was sold. Chumlee believed the same could be done with this video game as well. “We made like 80 bucks when we put it in the shop,” Rick said.

This isn’t the only time Chumlee has overpaid for something. On an earlier episode of the show, he spent $5,000 on a customized 1986 Buick Regal, which made Richard Benjamin Harrison furious. The car was sold for $2000, and an additional $3000 was used to fix it and turn it into a lowrider. When he first told Richard about his buy, the old man did not hold back.

“First off, a 1986 Buick Regal should be sold for scrap metal to start with,” he said. “Only Chumlee would pay two grand for a 25-year-old hunk of junk.” The old man was then asked to travel a long way from the shop to see what Chumlee had done with the car. As soon as it was revealed that the Buick had been transformed into a lowrider, Richard was simply stunned.

“That’s the most stupidest thing I have ever seen in my life,” he said. However, he was the one who had to ride that same car back to the shop. He even threatened to kill Chumlee if he made the car bounce around while he was in it.