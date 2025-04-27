ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' cast just couldn't believe Chum Lee spent $5,000 on the 'stupidest thing ever'

PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Chum Lee and Richard Benjamin Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The cast of “Pawn Stars” usually tries to avoid items that they might not make a profit out of, and they're notorious for their negotiation skills. But they tend to get carried away after coming across certain items, and end up making purchases that make no sense to pawn shop owners Rick Harrison and his father, Richard Benjamin Harrison. That’s exactly what happened on an earlier episode of the show in which Chum Lee decided to listen to his heart instead of his brain.

The item in question was a customized 1986 Buick Regal, one of the most widely produced General Motors cars, which is neither that rare nor too valuable. Even the owner knew it. However, he was unwilling to accept anything less than $2000. Corey Harrison wasn’t willing to go over $1500, and it seemed like no deal would go through. However, Chum Lee stepped in and paid the money that the owner asked for. It was clear that he really just wanted the car for himself.

Screenshot showing Chum Lee and Corey Harrison checking out the V8 inside the car. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Chum Lee and Corey Harrison checking out the V8 inside the car. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Now it was time to let Rick and Richard know what he had done, and there was a spring in Chum Lee's step, which both old-timers picked up on. As soon as Richard heard that it was a Buick Regal, his facial expression changed to express sheer disappointment, while Rick was just confused. The old man, however, found it hard to believe that Chum Lee would pay so much for such an old and common car.

“First off, a 1986 Buick Regal should be sold for scrap metal to start with,” he said. “Only Chum Lee would pay two grand for a 25-year-old hunk of junk,” he added. This was all before he even saw the car. When he laid eyes upon it, the reaction was even more hilarious. Richard was already annoyed that he had to come a long way away from the store to a garage to see what his co-worker had done with a car.

Screenshot showing Richard Benjamin Harrison's reaction to Chum Lee buying a Buick. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Richard Benjamin Harrison's reaction to Chum Lee buying a Buick. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

There, it was revealed that Chum Lee had paid an additional $3000 to upgrade the car. “Where did the three grand go? You spent more than you paid for it, and I can’t tell…what did you do to it?” Corey asked, utterly confused. Lee then stepped into the car and revealed that he had juiced it up. That means that he got the hydraulics and springs and turned the car into a lowrider.

Corey and Rick simply laughed about the whole thing, but Richard was absolutely disgusted upon seeing it. “That’s the most stupidest thing I have ever seen in my life,” he said. In the end, however, Richard was the one who had to ride back to the shop in that car. Safe to say that he hated it. “Chum Lee, if you hit those hydraulics, I will kill you,” he said.

 

Well, that’s exactly what Chum did on their way back. Richard had to hold on to the outside of the window to prevent falling on the driver’s seat.

