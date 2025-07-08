ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'

The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Corey Harrison talking to the seller of Rocky Marciano's punching bags (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Corey Harrison talking to the seller of Rocky Marciano's punching bags (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Among the diverse items that show up on "Pawn Stars," sports memorabilia often stands out among the most uber-cool vintage collectibles. Rocky Marciano is one of the all-time greats in the world of professional boxing, and reigned as the heavyweight champion in the 1950s. That's why punching bags that the legend once trained with, appearing in the pawn shop, was a big deal. Rick Harrison's son Corey was present in the shop when the rare item arrived and turned to his expert, Jeremy Brown, just to be sure. However, he failed to make a deal as the sky-high asking price of $375,000 was too much for the shop

Screenshot showing Marciano with the potential punching bag (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Marciano with the potential punching bag (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

As soon as Brown saw the two punching bags, he was star-struck. "This is amazing. I mean, Rocky Marciano is just an absolute legend in the world of boxing. He's one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and just pummeled his opponents in the ring with just unparalleled power, despite the fact that everyone called him undersized," he noted.

The seller, Scotty, added that he had watched footage of Marciano fight, and he knocked out big guys with just a punch. "Rocky Marciano embodied what a great heavyweight champion should be. He didn't have the greatest reach or height, but he made up for it in just brute power and charisma," Brown added.

Screenshot showing Brown talking about the item alongside Scotty (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Brown talking about the item alongside Scotty (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Corey then asked Brown about the value of the item, as Scotty was looking for a whopping $375,000 for the pair of punching bags. Brown told Corey that the most valuable piece of boxing memorabilia was Muhammad Ali's trunks from the Fight of the Century against Joe Frazier, and it was sold for $175,000. He then looked at the paperwork and affidavits that Scotty brought to prove the chain of ownership.

Brown noted that while the paperwork did mention that the bags were linked to Grosenger's Training Camp, where Rocky Marciano trained, they had no identifying number or marks on them. "Unlike autographs, where you have established third-party authentication services out there, there's really not a company that's an authority that can authenticate these because of the fact that they're one-of-a-kind, there's no serial numbers, markings anywhere specific on it," he explained.

Screenshot showing the punching bag (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the punching bag (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

However, he did admit that being one of a kind, they could be very valuable, and a collector with deep pockets may even spend a million dollars on the item.

Corey then took over to share his thoughts on the deal. "I mean, you have affidavits from nobody I've ever heard of. You have photographs with Rocky and a bag. You know, you may have a point. You might be 100% right, it's just not a chance I can take, not with my money," he told Scotty. He then politely refused to make a deal as he felt a buyer wouldn't come strolling into the shop and spend six figures on the item. "I would really very much try to sell them in an auction house and get somebody else to put their put their name with it," he added. 

In the end, Corey told Scotty that the bags could definitely be worth a lot of money, but the pawn shop wasn't the right place. 

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed

'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130

'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
The guest was blown away by the six-figure appraisal for his father's John Falter illustration.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
The player, Catrice Sandt, nearly blew the Bonus Round puzzle by saying too many words in the end.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
The co-founders of Nature's Wild Berry left the Sharks in shock with their miraculous product.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
The contestant named Whitney could barely control her emotions as she celebrated with Ryan Seacrest.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
Harrison closed a mega deal by scooping up three post cards for the price of one.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
The guest who brought his father's prized possesion, had already made up his mind.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
Harrison knew it was too good of a collection to let go, and he decided to raise the stakes.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
The guest who had little no idea about his family heirloom was shocked to know its significance.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
Despite making a higher than usual offer, Harrison failed to close the deal.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
The guest regretted that she wouldn't be able to keep the highly valued item in her home anymore.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
They also triggered a showdown between Mark Cuban and Daniel Lubetsky before closing the deal.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
As Heather took a second to solve the final puzzle, Seacrest admitted she made it look easy.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago while playing the same game of 'Bullseye'.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
7 days ago