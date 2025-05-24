ECONOMY & WORK
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt

It was a dream come true for many in the Pawn Shop to see the great WWE wrestler.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Mick Foley talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Sports memorabilia is among the most sought-after items appearing on "Pawn Stars," and Rick Harrison has a good eye for it. But when he has doubts, Harrison calls in an expert to figure out the accurate value. On one occasion, Rick Harrison brought none other than wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, to verify his own memorabilia. His visit turned out to be so special that the guest refused to sell his items in the end.

Screenshot showing the guest refusing the make a deal (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
In the episode, the guest named Scott brought a famous "Mankind Mask" signed by Mick Foley and a "Dude Love" t-shirt to Harrison's table. The pawn shop boss, who didn't have much expertise in wrestling memorabilia, called his sidekick Chumlee to take a look at the items. Chumlee immediately acknowledged that both items were uber cool as they represented two alter egos of Mick Foley. "This is awesome! When you take in Mick Foley, you have to take in all of his personalities. He first wrestled as Cactus Jack in 1986 in a pro wrestling circuit and then in 1996 he came to the WWE and rebranded himself as Mankind. He put this mask on and he's just this really dark character," Chumlee explained.

Screenshot showing the mask (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
He further added, "It's kind of like an alter ego thing you know. He was Mankind and now he's Dude Love but each one of these characters was willing to take it further and farther than any other wrestler out there."

Harrison then asked Scott to name his price, and the seller said that he was looking to get $200 for the mask and $300 for the t-shirt. Lee noted that the t-shirt looked different from the one Foley used to wear in the ring, but Harrison did not have his regular expert to authenticate the items. 

Screenshot showing Harrison's reaction to Lee taking over (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Thus, Chumlee took matters into his own hands and called in Foley himself as the surprise expert. The legendary wrestler left the guest in shock as he walked into the room. He then went on to examine the mask and confirmed that it was a replica. But he confirmed that the catchphrase and signature were done by him.

Coming to the t-shirt, Foley acknowledged that it was different from what he used to wear. But he added that it was an early design that the producers stopped manufacturing, as the tie-dye was really hard to replicate. "That's why this one has far more green in it. I have seen knockoffs but this looks legit and this is definitely one of the first Dude Love shirts," Foley said. 

Screenshot showing Mick Foley talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
While Foley confirmed the items were authentic, he couldn't tell how much they were worth. Thus, once he left, Harrison made a low-flying offer of $200 to Scott. Unwilling to settle for the little amount, he asked Harrison if he could do better. But Harrison went up only to $210. At this point, Scott changed his mind and refused to sell the items.

 

"The fact that I got to meet Mick Foley today, that's worth just me keeping it at this point," he said in the end.

