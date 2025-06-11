ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store

The two did not agree on a deal the first time over $50, but things worked out in the end.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison with the seller on Pawn Stars (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison with the seller on Pawn Stars (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison is a tough negotiator for anyone who walks into “Pawn Stars” with a vintage item or a collectible. He keeps trying to clinch deals at low prices, and if things don't work out, sellers simply walk away and never come back with the same item. However, something rare happened with a guest who had brought a gambling machine from the early 20th century. He said that his wife wanted him to get rid of the item, but he said no to a deal with Rick Harrison over $50.

via GIPHY

 

But then, the very next day, he was back at the store. The item in question was a gambling machine that was used by several business owners to get around the law. Back then, it was illegal to gamble, and so slot machine companies made gambling machines such as this that looked a lot like a gum dispenser but had a wheel with horses on the top. One could bet against the storeowner or their own friends.

The item looked magnificent, and the guest said that he wanted $3,000 for it. He had done his research well enough, as he revealed that the auction estimate for such a machine would be worth more than $4,000. Harrison knew that this was someone who knew what he was talking about and did not need to call in an expert. However, the two never saw eye-to-eye when it came to price.

Screenshot showing the gambling machine. (Image credit:YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the gambling machine. (Image sources: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The negotiations led to Harrison offering $2,700, but the guest stood firm at $2,750. Neither party budged from their respective position, and that led to a rather cold end to negotiations. However, the guest came back after being reprimanded by his wife, who wanted the machine gone, for not taking a deal for $50. He also revealed that he would have originally accepted $2,600 for it, but just pushed Harrison in hopes of getting the price up.

“So, did you change your mind?” Harrison asked. “Well, my wife changed my mind,” the guest said, which drew a hearty laugh from the pawn shop owner. The guest then said that he was willing to take $2,600 for the machine. However, Harrison stuck to his word and offered him the $2,700. Despite the initial round of negotiation not working out, the two agreed on the deal on a good note.

Screenshot showing the guest back at the pawn store. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest back at the pawn store. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison felt confident about selling it and about his hunch that the seller would return. “I thought he’d come back,” he said to the camera afterwards. Harrison does not want to spend a lot of money, but on this occasion, he paid the man what he had initially promised.

 

Fans also appreciated this gesture in the comments. “Respectable of Rick to keep his word on that offer even though he knew he could haggle him down more,” one fan wrote under the clip on YouTube. “I like that he's a fair businessman. When he makes an offer, he stands by it firm, even if the seller makes a mistake in price. To me, that's good business ethics,” added one more.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store
The two did not agree on a deal the first time over $50, but things worked out in the end.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'that much?' after hearing the value of her 1915 horseshow pin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'that much?' after hearing the value of her 1915 horseshow pin
The item belonged to the guest's grandmother who wore it at her own and her son's weddings.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants failed to get a deal just because judges thought they were 'too indecisive'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants failed to get a deal just because judges thought they were 'too indecisive'
The founder revealed how they ran out of inventory that was supposed to last for a whole summer.
13 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected
"Everybody wants them, and that's what drives the value up on these two games," an expert weight in on the possibilites.
15 hours ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000
“I won the jackpot!” Frasca exclaimed before the buzzer could time him out, concluding the game with a dream win.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $30,000 appraisal for his family heirloom and then refused to sell it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $30,000 appraisal for his family heirloom and then refused to sell it
The lamp originally belonged to the guest's godfather who cared deeply about him and his wife.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I did not expect that' after hearing the real value of her $3 banjo
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I did not expect that' after hearing the real value of her $3 banjo
The guests who had very little idea about the instrument weren't expecting to get a 2333x return.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player 'really scared' the viewers as he guessed answer just before time ran out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player 'really scared' the viewers as he guessed answer just before time ran out
The contestant got it wrong in his first guess but then fixed it just in time.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' player reveals even Ken Jennings was stumped by a tricky question: 'He didn't know it...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player reveals even Ken Jennings was stumped by a tricky question: 'He didn't know it...'
Jennings confessed his ignorance to a contestant who shared the same on Reddit.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans just spotted Ken Jennings in Adam Sandler's new film: 'Play the Bob Barker role...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans just spotted Ken Jennings in Adam Sandler's new film: 'Play the Bob Barker role...'
Jennings would be following in the footsteps of Bob Barker, who appeared in the film's first edition.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison becomes a fanboy and spends big for rare 'Game of Thrones' copy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison becomes a fanboy and spends big for rare 'Game of Thrones' copy
Despite his love for the book, Harrison negotiated hard to bag a good deal.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets engaged on the show and then ends up winning a brand new car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant gets engaged on the show and then ends up winning a brand new car
The contestant won a trip to Bora Bora on Showcase, a good place for a honeymoon.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player keeps 'cursing' and makes Ryan Seacrest laugh despite losing $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player keeps 'cursing' and makes Ryan Seacrest laugh despite losing $40,000
The player was so hung up on the word that she almost said a bad word.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest says 'it’s all about the Benjamins' after getting more money than she expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest says 'it’s all about the Benjamins' after getting more money than she expected
The item she had brought to the shop was a signed picture of former US President Benjamin Harrison.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player gets carried to stage by audience in the wildest 'come on down' moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player gets carried to stage by audience in the wildest 'come on down' moment
The host was also very impressed with the manner in which the player made his way to the stage.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
The announcer was also asked why he thought the show was so popular, and he had an interesting answer.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
No one could quite believe what the answer to the puzzle was, even host Ryan Seacrest.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
Harvey was annoyed because the contestant's wife gave him one of the best compliments ever.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
The guest received it as a present on her birthday from her grandmother, who had inherited it.
4 days ago
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
The two have more in common than just being exceptional hosts of two popular game shows.
5 days ago