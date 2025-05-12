ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison makes a sweet profit in an item that was once considered illegal

The item was from prohibition era and that raised eyebrows in the pawn shop.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison with the possibly illegal items (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison with the possibly illegal items (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison is very shrewd when it comes to getting a good deal for rare and vintage items on "Pawn Stars," but sometimes he needs more than just an expert's opinion on the price of an object. When a "beer barrel" and "an alcohol meter" from the prohibition era showed up at Harrison's table, the pawn shop boss was worried about getting in trouble for buying something illegal. Nevertheless, he found the items too cool to let go and bought them for $1,400. Not only was he safe from the law, but Harrison turned in a $600 profit on the items as well.

Screenshot showing Harrison looking at the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison looking at the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The guest named George brought the two vintage brewing items to the famous pawn shop in Vegas. "I got the beer barrel and the alcohol meter from my grandfather after he passed. I know it was old and worth something, so I just held on to it for a while. I'm looking to get about $2,000. The lowest I'll take, close to about $1,400," he said in his interview.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

As soon as Harrison saw the barrel, he noted it was from the Harvard Brewing Company. "This is pretty neat. Harvard Brewing Company was right outside of Boston, I think it was," he said. He explained that when the American government banned alcohol, the Harvard Brewing Company faced financial hardships. So they came up with the idea of illegally making beer and labeling it as near beer. "And they got away with it for a while, until the feds showed up at their brewery. The government took the brewery. But this is the crazy thing: the government continued to make beer. And it eventually went broke," Harrison said.

Coming to the alcohol meter, Harrison accepted that he had no idea of how it worked, or how valuable it was. Thus, he asked George how much he was looking for the pair. The guest quoted an asking price of $2,000, which seemed too high to Harrison. He countered with an offer of $1,200, but George wasn't willing to go that low. Harrison then went up to $1,400, and the guest accepted the deal.

Screenshot showing the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In a rare occurrence, Harrison took the items to an expert after the deal was made. "I have a friend down in San Diego who is a brewmaster, so he's going to know what these things are worth. And maybe I can sell 'em to him and make a little money," he said. Harrison then took the items to Pete Zien of The AleSmith Brewing Company for him to take a look. The beer expert quickly assembled the alcohol meter and noted that it was in pristine condition. "I imagine that it would dictate the dollar amount at the higher end of the spectrum," he estimated.

Screenshot showing Zien talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Zien talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He expressed that the barrel was one of the thickest he had ever seen, which meant it was quite old. "You know, back in the old days, these things found their way onto ships. They were-- being on railroads, so they were hardy. They would reuse these over and over again as well," he explained. Coming to the appraisal, Zien estimated that the meter alone would be worth over $700. Since the barrel was from the pre-prohibition era and had survived for a long time, he estimated that the two items were worth $2,000.

 

After making a $600 profit, Harrison said, "You know what? And they're going to look great in my bar," in the end. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison makes a sweet profit in an item that was once considered illegal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison makes a sweet profit in an item that was once considered illegal
The item was from prohibition era and that raised eyebrows in the pawn shop.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a cigar box owned by JFK and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a cigar box owned by JFK and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
The extraordinary item once belonged to one of the most dynamic leaders of the U.S.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1896 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1896 painting
The appraiser explained that Remington was one of the most important Western artists of the century
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $2,000 for her grandma's brooch — Rick Harrison pays her $15,000 instead
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $2,000 for her grandma's brooch — Rick Harrison pays her $15,000 instead
Rick Harrison paid the price for having a conscience that didn't let him rip off the guest.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings looked visibly upset after hearing about a champion's personal loss
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings looked visibly upset after hearing about a champion's personal loss
The champion had an amazing winning streak before reaching the Masters Tournament.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after hearing the value of Marvin Gaye's passport
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after hearing the value of Marvin Gaye's passport
The item literally fell into the guest's lap as he was opening a record cover of the artist.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the show after player lost $50,000 due to an outdated phrase
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the show after player lost $50,000 due to an outdated phrase
Alex Puglisi, a first responder from Connecticut, lost out due to a rarely used phrase in the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest broke down after expert revealed the value of lamps gifted by a late friend
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest broke down after expert revealed the value of lamps gifted by a late friend
The guest who inherited the lamps from his late friend was delighted to get the appraisal.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam player who lost $40,000 after failing to solve one obvious letter
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam player who lost $40,000 after failing to solve one obvious letter
Fans were not happy about the player's failure to complete the obvious phrase.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $1 million valuation for his item — then says 'it's not for sale'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $1 million valuation for his item — then says 'it's not for sale'
The guest was representing a squadron and the item was a regimental jewel.
3 days ago
Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys rotisserie chicken — warns others to ‘be careful’ after noticing what was inside
The chicken was so bad that the creator had to take it back to the store.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he will go home if 'Family Feud' player's wild answer showed up on the board
The contestant simply didn't realise what he had done even after Harvey's reaction.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'floored' after expert revealed the value of her grandma's portrait
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'floored' after expert revealed the value of her grandma's portrait
The painting set a record on the show for being one of the most expensive pieces of art.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the staggering value of his Chinese cups
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the staggering value of his Chinese cups
The cups were made thousands of years back and so regulations were not an issue as per the expert.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec loses his cool and yells at founders for ignoring his 'generous' offer
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec loses his cool and yells at founders for ignoring his 'generous' offer
The founders of Surprise Ride had a deal but they failed to close it on time.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison goes beyond the $1 million mark to buy a historical document
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison goes beyond the $1 million mark to buy a historical document
Harrison got his hands on one of the most sought-after pieces of American history for $1.45 million.
5 days ago
Food expert issues warning to those who buy Costco's rotisserie chicken: 'They often contain...'
COSTCO
Food expert issues warning to those who buy Costco's rotisserie chicken: 'They often contain...'
The popular TikTok creator claimed the food product was one of the worst the store offers.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison sweetly pays $1,000 more than what the guest wanted for a sword
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison sweetly pays $1,000 more than what the guest wanted for a sword
Harrison wasn't willing to part with it but sold it to UFC boss Data White.
6 days ago
A mom and son duo were so impressive on 'Shark Tank' that Lori Greiner gave them her Golden Ticket
NEWS
A mom and son duo were so impressive on 'Shark Tank' that Lori Greiner gave them her Golden Ticket
The entrepreneurs who followed Greiner's book to scale their business got the ultimate reward.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert reveals one detail that could have raised Rolex's value to $1 million
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert reveals one detail that could have raised Rolex's value to $1 million
The watch was something that the expert himself hadn't seen in his career.
6 days ago