ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car

The seven-time NASCAR champion authenticated an autograph he had done on the car's dashboard.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison with Petty and the seller looking at the car (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison with Petty and the seller looking at the car (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Set in the most famous pawn shop in America, "Pawn Stars" is able to rope in celebrities to verify the authenticity of their memorabilia. Richard Petty is considered by many as the greatest motorsports athlete of all time. With seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, he is one of the most accomplished racers in the world. So when a car built as a tribute showed up on “Pawn Stars,” Rick Harrison was sure to call the man himself to take a look at it. It was an incredible moment for race fans as the legend took a look at the machine.

via GIPHY

 

The car was a replica of the one driven by Petty in the 1984 Firecracker 400, which was his 200th and final win in the Cup Series. The race was held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. The tribute car even had an autograph of the great man on the dashboard. The guest claimed that he chanced upon the person who built Petty’s car for that race and that he helped to build the tribute car.

Petty seemed impressed when he saw the blue Pontiac and immediately recognized his signature. “Everything else looks good. Yeah, that looks like I done that,” he said. Harrison was curious about how it must have felt after the seven-time champion won his 200th race at a place like Daytona. “It was a big deal,” he said. “Nobody’s ever going to break that record,” the guest replied. “Nobody’s going to live that long,” Petty joked.

Screenshot showing the car on
Screenshot showing the car on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison only needed Petty to authenticate his signature on the dashboard. After that was done, it was time to get down to business. The guest said that he wanted $125,000 for it, but this was too high. His offer was countered with $80,000 and then $90,000. However, the guest was unwilling to budge from his asking price. “I think my wife would probably shoot me if I took $90,000,” he said.

Fans of the show loved seeing Petty on “Pawn Stars” and expressed it in the comments section. “'Yeah, that looks like I done that' 🤣 Love Richard Petty!” one user commented. “Nice to see Richard Petty looking well,” added one more viewer. “I loved seeing King Richard in there,” a fan wrote.

 

This is not the only time Harrison had negotiated with a seller for a race car. In another episode of the show, he met a person who was selling an IndyCar. The seller, Gary, said that the car was built for the IndyCar series and even had the technology that goes into one. Turns out that he’s a man who has had some experience in the motorsports industry.

"I've owned IndyCars and been a team owner on and off for 40-plus years. This car ran in 1998 at the Indy 500 by a driver named Jimmy Kite. He finished 11th in this car, and it became available, and it was complete as run, which is kind of unique because usually they get torn apart," he said.

 

Unfortunately, Harrison did not make a deal for the car as he just did not have a market for it at the time. "I just don't have a market for it. If I had a market for it I'd buy it because I'll buy anything I can make money off of," he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
Greiner's investment in EverlyWell turned out be a milestone as the company is now worth billions.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
The guest's grandmother had a chance meeting with the artist while she was vacationing in Jamaica.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
While Robert Herjavec got to show off his surfing skills, it was Mark Cuban who bagged the deal.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
The seven-time NASCAR champion authenticated an autograph he had done on the car's dashboard.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
The entrepreneur's wit was one of the things that impressed sharks and got him a deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
Fans of the show took to X to express their surprise as the contestant did something no one expected.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
The host usually speaks highly of the show but not everything about it is perfect.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
It was surprising to see Harrison pay that much money for a poster, but it was a special one.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
The guest was not expecting such a high valuation and couldn't help but laugh about it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
4 days ago