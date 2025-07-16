ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it

Ken Jennings truly has embraced "Jeopardy!" in every way possible at this point.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

From a contestant with a record-setting winning spree to a popular host, Ken Jennings has played different roles on “Jeopardy!” After all those achievements, it isn't surprising if the host himself becomes a category on his show. In an earlier episode of the show, it was revealed that there would be several questions related to the host’s likes and dislikes.

via GIPHY

 

The category was called “Ken Jennings: International Nerd of Mystery.” The host was quite amused when he saw this and said, “I’m going to learn so much about myself.” A contestant named Sam chose the category first, and the clue read, “That Battlestar Galactica viper helmet will pair well with my $3,200 black peak satin tux by this designer from Piacenza, Italy.”

A contestant named Andrew pressed his buzzer first and asked, “Who is Armani?” which was the correct answer. Sam once again chose a question from the host’s category. This time, the clue read, “This Paris-trained artist’s painting of the marketplace back home in Vitebsk is okay, but John Byrne’s X-Men art? Perfection.” Andrew was once again first to his buzzer. This time, he said, “Who is Chagall?” The correct answer indeed was Marc Chagall.

Screenshot showing the Ken Jennings category on the right. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the Ken Jennings category on the right. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

He didn’t take his foot off the gas there as he asked for another Ken Jennings clue. “I am going to have a serious discussion about Asimov’s three laws with this mass-based co. that makes Atlas, a robot that does parkour,” it read. The contestant sounded more confident about his answer this time as he said, “What is Boston Dynamics?” That was the correct answer.

Andrew once again chose the Ken Jennings and got a clue, “Ah, an 1869 bottle from this 2-name chateau in Paullac, France! It’s worth six figures and will certainly be favored during our D&D game.” The contestant was blank and was not able to say anything in time.

Screenshot showing the contestant Andrew on
Screenshot showing the contestant Andrew on "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

“You’re not invited now,” Jennings said in a sarcastic manner. The correct answer was ‘Chateau Lafite Rothschild.’ Andrew did not lose his confidence as he picked the final clue from the category to close it out. This one read, “After hobnobbing with world leaders in May 2023 at this alphanumeric gathering in Hiroshima, it’s off to Comic-Con in July.” This time, the contestant was more confident as he asked, “What is G7?”

That was the correct answer, and Andrew was the champion of the Ken Jennings round. “That was impressive a Ken Jennings category. I probably would have had to have been in his house for the last 2 years just to deal with one of those questions,” one fan commented on YouTube. “A Ken category, AMAZING,” exclaimed another.

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised

'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion

'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings

