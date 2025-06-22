'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings

There has been speculation about the host's future after a disastrous ratings dip this year.

Ken Jennings was already popular as a contestant and was loved by fans even more as the host on “Jeopardy!” But, while he is happy on the job and fans seem satisfied too, a report in Closer Weekly suggests that there could be trouble awaiting him on the horizon. If the report is to be believed, Jennings may be on his way out.

The show’s miserable ratings have created a buzz about Jennings's job being at risk. According to Nielsen Ratings, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” viewership in January was less than 2 million. This has been the show’s lowest since 2022, and it was even beaten by its main competitor, “The Price is Right at Night.” All these factors have made it a tough environment for Jennings to work in, according to an insider.

“Ken is committed to staying. He’s not giving up without a fight, but there is alarm within the network over these terrible numbers,” they said. The insider added that there was a lot of pressure on the host as the face of the show, and those around him to do a better job and try to get the ratings up. That’s easier said than done, as there could be a multitude of reasons why a show’s viewership may dip, and it isn’t always the host.

However, Jennings is believed to be weathering the storm for now and leaning on his good friend Alex Trebek’s principles to see him through. “Ken’s doing his best to stay positive and staying true to the principles he learned from Alex,” the insider noted.

“He’s telling people that it’s just a phase, that there are always highs and lows, and they’ll get through it. But the reality is there’s only so long it can go like this before the bosses get too nervous to wait it out, so it really does remain to be seen whether he’ll get a chance to do this long term or whether they’ll turn to someone with more fame to boost their ratings.”

While the Insider commended Jennings’s will to fight, another one believed that his time on the show is coming to an end. They believe that Ryan Seacrest is at the top when it comes to game show hosting at the moment and that only a miracle could save the “Jeopardy!” host. “Ryan’s looking like the game-show golden boy right now, despite a bumpy first week, and all Ken can do is hope for a miracle to turn the tide in his favor,” they said.

“Surely, it’s just a matter of time until Ken gets the boot,” the insider added. “Ken doesn’t have any stability or a long-term contract, so the higher-ups could fire him at any time. Bosses over at “Jeopardy!” must be panicking by now, and word is they’re brainstorming names to replace Ken.” For fans of the record-holding champion, that’s not good news.