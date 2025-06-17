ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants

All three contestants were unable to make the right guess, and fans pointed out what was wrong online.
PUBLISHED 43 MINUTES AGO
Jeopardy contestants facing the clue for the popular store (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Jeopardy contestants facing the clue for the popular store (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

'Jeopardy!' fans are mostly rooting for the contestants to win, and while it's natural for them to be disappointed when none of the players get an answer right, sometimes they blame the question for it. In a recent episode, champion Matt Massie, Jam Zimmerman, and Rob Forrester faced the category “U.S. Business,” with the clue, “The ‘stencil’ logo released in 1979 for this chain used only 2 colors, one of which emphasized ‘energy’ and ‘value.'” Zimmerman shrugged when host Ken Jennings revealed that her answer, "What is Stapes?" was wrong. Both Forrester and Massie came up with “What is K-Mart?” and that was incorrect as well. 

 

According to TVInsider, fans were left unconvinced that the final correct answer was eventually revealed as "Home Depot" by Jennings. They took to Reddit to express their displeasure. "Business or product Final Jeopardies are always difficult. Seems like it either pops into your head immediately, or you're not going to get it. I suppose that's true of every category, but the knowledge needed to get a clue about a logo or specific product always seems hyper-specific," a viewer @AtomicFreeze pointed out. "This was a terrible Final Jeopardy question," @BobbyBinBville added further. "I didn’t get it. The question was misleading- not that I knew the answer had a logo with a stencil, but there was no clue to help you get there," a user @GoLionJD107 complained

Contestants on 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Contestants on 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

"It's not that the logo has a stencil. It's the lettering of "THE HOME DEPOT," looking like it is written using a stencil," @the-aleph-null mentioned. Earlier in the game, Massie began with a total of $30,000. He lost $2,000 yet won $4,000 after solving the Daily Double. However, during the "Do The Write Thing" category. The clue read, “In 1910, German pen-trepreneurs trademarked this brand name for writing instruments of ‘peak’ quality.” He didn’t answer, so he lost around $2,400 while the correct answer was “Montblanc.” Forrester followed close behind with winnings of $1,000, and Zimmerman remained last with $800. 

Contestant Matt Massie 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Contestant Matt Massie 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

During the Double Jeopardy, Massie ended up solving the first puzzle with the clue, “The capital cities of these 2 South American nations sit on opposite shores of the Rio de la Plata estuary.” He answered “Argentina and Uruguay,” which increased his winnings to a total of $12,000 despite wagering $6,000. The second one challenged him with the clue that read, “Another word for sheets & such becomes what you ‘do,’ such as a king’s desire.” In response to this, Massie took the right guess by answering “Betting and Bidding,” taking his winnings to a staggering $26,600. He won the Final Jeopardy! round and proved to be the champion once again.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
All three contestants were unable to make the right guess, and fans pointed out what was wrong online.
43 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
The guest was enthusiastic about the painting and the expert was marvelled by its story.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
Even the contestant lost his balance as he laughed at his answer immediately.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
The Duke of Wellington gifted them the table and a set of willow-patterned tea sets to go with it.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
Her product could help a lot of people protect their homes and loved ones from deadly fires.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
A lot of the sharks were unsure about the product due to unfortunate incidents in the past.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
“He seems like a lot of fun as a dad,” Seacrest admired Tony and Mike Nunes' relationship.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
The painting was made by Francois Gilot, the ex-lover of the famous Pablo Picasso.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
However, few fans loved their coordinated moves, "Steve Harvey be sharp all the time!"
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
The founder of Chirp scored a creative deal with Lori Greiner after much deliberation.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
“Read the room, Ken, not the time to joke when his dream just got crushed,” a viewer slammed.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
The guest claimed that her father worked on the film and was gifted the item by the camera crew.
2 days ago
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
The worst part was that Chum never even called in an expert to take a look at the guitar.
2 days ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
ECONOMY & WORK
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
The guest thought that her items were worth $100 but was not expecting them to be in the thousands.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
She was stunned by what she saw and the amount of worms that must have been in that bag of nuts.
3 days ago
All 5 'Shark Tank' judges fought for their goggle brand — these founders knew exactly whom to pick
ECONOMY & WORK
All 5 'Shark Tank' judges fought for their goggle brand — these founders knew exactly whom to pick
The company had an innovative product and the sales figures to back up their valuation.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case
A lot of people gathered to hear the appraisal of the item somewhat related to the notorious killer.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'
Fans were quick to point out his blunders that cost him the big prize during the round.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'
The contestant's answer did not make a lot of sense, and Harvey didn't let the opportunity slip by.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I kept up with the times' after hearing the value of his rare Rolex
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I kept up with the times' after hearing the value of his rare Rolex
Lydon B. Johnson made the piece iconic for being the first ever President to sport a 36mm Day-Date decorated with a silver dial. 
3 days ago