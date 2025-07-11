'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised

The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.

Ken Jennings was already a star player on “Jeopardy!” before he took over as the host, and fans have been asking if he will ever be seen competing again. Although he laid speculations about his return as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" to rest, the 51-year-old will compete in “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” later this year. Apart from that, he recently revealed that it was his dream to be a contestant on “Family Feud.”

The question was from an audience member in the studio during his show. The man asked which show, apart from “Jeopardy!”, would he be a part of. That’s when he revealed his lifelong dream that has yet to be fulfilled. “I feel like my lifelong dream has not yet been fulfilled to be on the Feud. Like, I just want to be on Family Feud. That's my only dream,” he said.

“When I was a kid, and my little sister was born, I was so excited because now there were five of us in our family, and we were the right size to be on Family Feud. And my mom had to explain, 'No, honey. A month-old baby would be a terrible player on Family Feud. Richard Dawson would probably kiss her and get her sick.' But if anybody here has Steve Harvey's number, I would love to go on the Feud,” he added.

This was a massive revelation that came not very long after he was announced to compete in “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” Jennings is the man who still holds the “Jeopardy!” record for the most consecutive wins with 74 and will be competing in a similar trivia show later on this year. However, “Family Feud” is a totally different story where general knowledge doesn’t mean anything at all.

The show is known for its outrageous moments and Steve Harvey’s high-energy approach. It’s nothing like the calm demeanor Jennings presents when he hosts. The coming together of these two polar opposites, but similarly iconic game show hosts, would certainly generate a lot of excitement. Fans of “Jeopardy!” loved the idea and made their feelings clear in the comments section of the video on Instagram.

"I think we need a Jeopardy Family Feud team with Ken, Sam Buttrey, Matt Amodio, and some other Jeopardy favorites,” one fan wrote according to a report in Screen Rant. “Get a Jeopardy team on Celebrity Family Feud!!! They can go against the Wheel of Fortune squad (Ryan [Seacrest], Pat [Sajak], Vanna [White], Maggie [Sajak], and Jim [Thornton])!!! It’s a no-brainer million-dollar idea!!" added another.

Having the stars of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” compete against each other in an episode of “Family Feud” would truly be an epic crossover.

