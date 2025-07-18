'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question

The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually quick to roast contestants for their stupid responses, but at times, he is simply stunned. This happened to him on one occasion when the answer that he got to a survey question was not relevant to the topic at all. But while she left the host speechless, the contestant herself couldn't believe what she had just said.

The question that Harvey read out was, “Name a way you can tell a guy is nervous around you.” Leah from the Thomas family got the top answer on the board when she said, “Sweating.” The family decided to play, but the whole segment was overshadowed by that one rather confusing moment.

First up from the family was a man named Drew, who gave a rather elaborate answer compared to the others. “He’s getting really red in the face,” the contestant said. Unfortunately, that answer was not up there on the board. The next player was Angela, who stole the show in a way that she might not have liked very much. The contestant seemed lost when she heard the question and just stood there staring blankly at the host.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Angela was clearly not able to guess the answer. Therefore, she said that the first thing that came to her mind in that moment. “I’m gonna…koala,” she said. Now, it was Harvey who was left with a blank expression as he struggled to find the words to respond to this answer. “He’s a koala,” the guest said, trying to save whatever pride she had left. Eventually, the game did not go the Thomas family’s way as the family suffered three strikes while answering the questions.

In the end, the Baldwin family saw a member answer the question correctly to win the game. Fans of the show loved the moment and expressed it in the comments on YouTube. “Well, either she wasn’t even paying any attention, or maybe she was nervous herself. 🤣,” a fan commented. “I’m shocked Koala wasn’t in there,” one more added.

Harvey has seen his fair share of shocking answers on the show over the years, but he is not always speechless. Sometimes, it doesn’t take him long to reprimand a contestant for saying something that might not be appropriate for TV. This happened in an earlier episode of the show in which he had asked the survey question, “If you were fixing a girl up on a blind date with Dracula, name something positive you might say about him.”

A contestant named Shawne shocked him when she said, “He’s a…good sucker?” The host’s eyes were as wide as saucers upon hearing this, and he did not hold back. “You can’t say that on TV!” he exclaimed, making for a hilarious moment.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule

Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected