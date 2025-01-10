Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.

He even walked up to the contestant and made a gesture to slap them after an incorrect answer.

Steve Harvey has made a name for himself over the last few years as the host of “Family Feud” apart from a successful standup comic and a known face on stage during major events. His comic timing is spot on but sometimes he tends to make some controversial statements on television, that may trigger outrage or become meme material. During an episode in 2024, the veteran host threatened physical harm to a contestant. It was of course meant as a joke and viewers didn't make too much of it as well.

Before he even read the question out loud, Harvey said, “Oh yeah … you miss this, I’m slapping you. Okay? I’mma haul off, I’mma slap you.” The comment was directed at a contestant named Eddie and the question was “Name something that follows the word strip.” Contestants only had a few seconds to answer after hitting the buzzer. Eddie hit the buzzer but could not answer in time.

An animated Harvey moved towards him and motioned to slap him as the crowd laughed their hearts out. “Really?! Really?! For real?! Cause you don’t want nobody to know?” he asked. Then it was Eddie’s opponent Antonio’s turn and he answered, “Strip rip.” The veteran host was speechless at this answer as the big red ‘X’ showed on the screen to confirm that it was not the correct answer.

Steve Harvey motioning to slap the contestant Eddie on "Family Feud." (Image source: Instagram | Family Feud)

It was then down to Thomas, a member of Eddie’s team to answer and he said, “Club.” That was the answer Harvey was looking for and the relief was evident on his face. He walked to where Thomas was standing and shook his hand with the utmost gratitude. Fans on Instagram flooded the comments section with their reactions to what had just gone down. “The first two dudes didn’t wanna snitch on themselves,” one person commented as per TV Shows Ace. “Steve killed me when he was gonna smack Eddie lol,” wrote another.

This was not the first time the veteran host was shocked by an answer from a contestant. One of the most talked about moments of the show last year came during an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” which involved popular hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion. The question asked to the rapper was “Name something that might be curvy” to which she replied, “Me.”

Harvey’s comic timing once again came into play as he walked away from the contestant, vehemently clapping and with a worried expression on his face. He knew that it would become a viral moment and played his role perfectly. Fans on social media loved the segment and made their voices heard in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Brother Steve was ready to risk it all,” a user @st.jayy_ commented. “Self glazing is not a crime,” wrote @thulani_akag.o.a.t. There have been several such moments in which the host has been shocked by a contestant’s answer or a joke. The talent lies in playing off it in the best possible manner and Harvey excels at that.