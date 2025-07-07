ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident

Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Carey with the contestant and her reaction (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Screenshots showing Carey with the contestant and her reaction (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

Arriving on "The Price Is Right" stage and going home with a prize is special for contestants and fans of the show, but things get even better when the win comes on their birthday. Antoinette Jordan, who was celebrating her birthday on the show, ended up winning a brand-new Hyundai car as a gift to herself. The timing was perfect as her car had been damaged in an accident shortly before coming to the show.

Screenshot showing Jordan celebrating her win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Jordan celebrating her win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As announcer George Gray pulled the curtains off a brand new 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE, Jordan continued to freak out and squeeze Carey’s hand. The host then revealed that she would be playing the popular game called Pocket Change to win the car.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the prize (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the prize (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The game involves a board with different digits that make up the price of the car. On the other end, the car is displayed with a game price of 25¢. Thus, to win the car, the players have to correctly arrange the numbers to make up the price. They pick the numbers one by one, and with each correct guess, they earn an envelope, which carries different amounts like $0, 5¢, 10¢, all the way up to $2. However, with every wrong guess, the price of the car goes up by 25¢. Thus, the goal is to keep the price from going up too much and win enough "pocket change" to buy the car.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After Jordan got one digit and picked another, the price of the car went up to 50¢. She then picked another correct number and earned her first envelope off the board. She went on to pick 'seven' for the next digit and was correct again. However, she got the fourth digit wrong again, and the price of the car went up to 75¢. She then got two more guesses wrong and two guesses right, and ended with $1.25 as the price of the car. Carey then began opening the envelopes to see if Jordan had won enough pocket change to buy the car.

Screenshot showing Jordan playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Jordan playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The first one had $0.10, which was added to her bank of 25¢. With 35¢ in her pocket, Jordan's next envelope gave her only 5¢, and at this point, Carey asked Jordan to tell everyone what happened to her car. "I was in a car accident a few weeks ago. So, my car is totally," she shared.

With just one envelope remaining, Carey told the player that she needed a 50¢  or a 75¢ card to win. With this, he opened the last envelope, and it turned out to be 75¢. As Jordan realized she had won, she screamed, “Oh my God! I won?!” and ran over to the car to celebrate.

 

"Go get your new car!" Carey exclaimed to join the player in her celebrations.

'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV

'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car

'Price is Right' contestant relies too much on the audience, then ends up losing everything

