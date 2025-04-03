'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car for her mom — just in time for her birthday

It was the perfect gift for her mother's birthday and also mother's day which wasn't far away.

It’s always special when a contestant wins big on “The Price is Right,” but sometimes, they gift their prizes to a loved one. That makes the moment even more special. It happened in an earlier episode of the show when a contestant managed to win a brand-new car and gave it to her mother for her birthday. It turns out that she was born on that very date and had a moment with her daughter on the stage of the popular game show.

The contestant was a woman named Wendy, and she won the car on Showcase. It was the day before Mother’s Day and the day of her mother’s birthday. As soon as she won the car, the contestant was full of excitement. She screamed and ran to where the car was kept before being joined by her loved ones. Her screaming knew no bounds, but that is not uncommon for the contestants of this show.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating with the models on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

A few moments later, Wendy opened the door of the car and asked her mom to sit inside. The screaming was still very much going on. “Today’s her birthday,” she screamed before looking at her mother and saying, “This is your birthday present.” The host, Drew Carey, heard that and immediately came to shake the woman’s hand and wish her a happy birthday. “My mom’s car’s not working real well; this is her new car,” she added.

It was a beautiful moment on the show as all the models stood beside the car, clapping the contestant and her mother. There were a couple of famous faces among them in this episode of the show. Julie Chen and Sheryl Underwood from 'The Talk' on CBS joined the cast as models. They got to be part of a heartwarming segment, and the contestant got a fantastic gift for her mother.

It must have been an incredible feeling to get a car on your birthday. What would have made it even better is if the mother was the one who won the car. That’s what happened with a young contestant who appeared on a separate episode of the show on her 16th birthday. Her name was Isabella, and she was going to play the Safe Crackers game for a chance to win a brand-new car and a set of designer shades.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the young contestant on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

The rules of the game are simple. There are three dials on the safe, all with the same three numbers. The contestant had to turn the dials and guess the price of the shades. None of the digits in the price were repeating. If she got the right combination, the car and the shades would be hers. Isabella took a little help from the audience before guessing the price to be $840.

That was the correct answer, and she got a car for her sweet 16. Fans loved the moment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the video on YouTube. “Happy birthday to her and a big congratulations on her win of the car,” one user commented. “That was a really enjoyable video. Congratulations to her,” quipped another.