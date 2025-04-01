ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."

Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the prize and Drew Carey's reaction to it (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the prize and Drew Carey's reaction to it (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" is known and loved for giving away grand and exciting prizes to its lucky winners. The players who often ace the show's quirky games get to drive home new cars or go on exotic trips. However, sometimes the show can get a little dull with the prizes. This happened recently in an episode where a contestant named Lisa Hoshauer was presented with a boring prize. The host, Drew Carey, didn't let the chance of making people laugh go. 

Screenshot of Drew Carey on
Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YoTube/ CBS | The Price is Right)

"The most exciting hour in daytime television"

In the episode, Hoshauer won the "Contestant's Row" by making the closest bid on a pair of Riedell roller skates. She bid $525, which was just $3 less than the actual retail price of the item. As she celebrated her way to the stage, Carey asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal the prizes she would be playing for. 

To keep things interesting, Gray began the presentation by saying, "We are going to start off with some excitement!" He then went on to reveal the first prize, which was an electric sharpener. Since the prize wasn't that exciting, Carey quipped, "The most exciting hour in daytime television!"

Screenshots showing Carey greeting the contestant and making the joke
Screenshots showing Carey greeting the contestant and making the joke (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Gray made a quick recovery, saying that it only gets better. He then went on to reveal the two remaining prizes, a brand-new smartphone and quite an exciting trip to the Hamptons. Carey then made a quick U-turn, saying, "I know the pencil sharpener isn't exciting, but who wants to live in a world with dull pencils? Not me!"

He then revealed that to win these prizes, Hoshauer had to win the "Make Your Move" game. In the popular game, the contestant is shown a board that features a string of nine digits representing the prices of three prizes. Below the digits, there are three sliding red, yellow, and green markers that represent the prizes.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The red marker stands for the prize with a two-digit price tag; the yellow marker is for the prize with a three-digit price tag; and the green marker is for the prize with a four-digit price tag. Thus, the goal for the contestant is to slide the three markers below each prize in the correct order. 

Furthermore, all nine digits must be used, and each digit can be used only once. If the contestant successfully slides all three color-coded slides, they win all three prizes. While it is not possible to get only one of the prizes right, even if it happens, the contestant doesn't win anything unless they get all three guesses right. 

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After explaining the rules of the game to the contestant, Carey made yet another joke about the prize. "Imagine if you win all three prizes! You will be at the New York Airport with a pocketful of sharp pencils and the TSA can do nothing about it!" the host joked. The player then arranges the three slides in the order of the sharpener, the smartphone, and the trip to the Hamptons Inn, which was quite the obvious arrangement. 

 

It turns out the player was right, and she won all three prizes. Carey then went on to celebrate the win with the contestant, saying, "I say, lovey, we are going to the Hamptons!"

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
NEWS
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
The host was baffled by the goof up that the contestant made between two words.
1 hour ago
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
Whatever the host was expecting, it was far away from what the contestant said on national TV.
3 hours ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
NEWS
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
The guest was surprised to learn more about the item he had actually found on the street for free.
5 hours ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
After going through everything on the board, the player left Harvey in hysterics with his answer.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
As it so turned out, the weird-looking floor lamp was a piece from a very famous studio.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
The letter was written to a columnist in response to a piece taking a swipe at Sinatra.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
Luck was shining for her as she was off to a flying start and won the car with a single card.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
5 days ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
6 days ago
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
Throughout the game Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
Harvey later realized that the contestant had a crush on him and they had a moment.
7 days ago
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
NEWS
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
The host had warned the men in advance to not risk their marriage for some points.
Mar 24, 2025
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
COSTCO
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
The big box retailer's signature brand detergent which has a cult following, may be discontinued.
Mar 24, 2025