Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."

Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.

"The Price Is Right" is known and loved for giving away grand and exciting prizes to its lucky winners. The players who often ace the show's quirky games get to drive home new cars or go on exotic trips. However, sometimes the show can get a little dull with the prizes. This happened recently in an episode where a contestant named Lisa Hoshauer was presented with a boring prize. The host, Drew Carey, didn't let the chance of making people laugh go.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YoTube/ CBS | The Price is Right)

"The most exciting hour in daytime television"

In the episode, Hoshauer won the "Contestant's Row" by making the closest bid on a pair of Riedell roller skates. She bid $525, which was just $3 less than the actual retail price of the item. As she celebrated her way to the stage, Carey asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal the prizes she would be playing for.

To keep things interesting, Gray began the presentation by saying, "We are going to start off with some excitement!" He then went on to reveal the first prize, which was an electric sharpener. Since the prize wasn't that exciting, Carey quipped, "The most exciting hour in daytime television!"

Screenshots showing Carey greeting the contestant and making the joke (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Gray made a quick recovery, saying that it only gets better. He then went on to reveal the two remaining prizes, a brand-new smartphone and quite an exciting trip to the Hamptons. Carey then made a quick U-turn, saying, "I know the pencil sharpener isn't exciting, but who wants to live in a world with dull pencils? Not me!"

He then revealed that to win these prizes, Hoshauer had to win the "Make Your Move" game. In the popular game, the contestant is shown a board that features a string of nine digits representing the prices of three prizes. Below the digits, there are three sliding red, yellow, and green markers that represent the prizes.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The red marker stands for the prize with a two-digit price tag; the yellow marker is for the prize with a three-digit price tag; and the green marker is for the prize with a four-digit price tag. Thus, the goal for the contestant is to slide the three markers below each prize in the correct order.

Furthermore, all nine digits must be used, and each digit can be used only once. If the contestant successfully slides all three color-coded slides, they win all three prizes. While it is not possible to get only one of the prizes right, even if it happens, the contestant doesn't win anything unless they get all three guesses right.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After explaining the rules of the game to the contestant, Carey made yet another joke about the prize. "Imagine if you win all three prizes! You will be at the New York Airport with a pocketful of sharp pencils and the TSA can do nothing about it!" the host joked. The player then arranges the three slides in the order of the sharpener, the smartphone, and the trip to the Hamptons Inn, which was quite the obvious arrangement.

It turns out the player was right, and she won all three prizes. Carey then went on to celebrate the win with the contestant, saying, "I say, lovey, we are going to the Hamptons!"