ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think

Harrison got a good deal for the fossil although it wasn't what he had thought.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Harrison talking to a paleontologist about the fossil he bought (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Harrison talking to a paleontologist about the fossil he bought (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known for his ability to bag uber cool items for significantly lower rates than the asking price. One of the oldest among those was a collection of 60 million-year-old fossils, but that wasn't the only time prehistoric remains ended up in the pawn shop. He once paid $1,000 for a fossil belonging to a dinosaur, but it wasn't the biggest item that he bought. At the same time, this discovery made Harrison and Chumlee approach a paleontologist, who helped them make a bigger discovery.

The seller brought fragments of a dinosaur's bones, which she believed could be assembled to make its hand. She wanted $1,500 for it just to pay her rent, although she had no idea about the fossil's true value. While Harrison and Chumlee squeezed out a $1,000 deal, they later sought assistance from paleontologist Andre LuJan, who helped them put the hand together. He also informed them that while it belonged to an animal from the Permian period, the hand was worth $5,000.

The duo then joined LuJan for an excavation in Texas, where Harrison and Chumlee found dinosaur remains worth $20 and $300, respectively.

Harrison did find an actual dinosaur skull once during a tour, in a collection that a seller brought to him. The seller told the pawn shop boss that the skull was of an African crocodile, while the other two items were from the dinosaur era. "I got them at an estate sale down the street from my house," he shared. 

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Looking at the items, Harrison noted that the crocodile skull was the most amazing item due to its size and appearance. He then asked David for the asking price, and the seller told him that he was looking to get $8,000 for the skull, $3,000 for the fish, and $1,000 for T-Rex tooth. Hearing the numbers, Harrison decided to call in his expert, Andre Lujan, President of Paleo Tex, LLC. The expert immediately noted that it was a great collection, but he still needed to make sure everything was real.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Coming to the appraisal, Lujan told Harrison that the Priscacara fossil would be worth about $500. However, the Dyrosaurus skull was the real deal, he said. "This is a really nice specimen. Honestly, it's the best one I've ever seen. It would be worth about $16,000," he told Harrison. Once the expert left, Harrison got down to business.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the expert (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the expert (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The pawn boss straight away passed on the fish and was interested only in the Dyrosaurus skull. "I have a lot of fossils at the shop, and it's not super unique to me, but this right here, you're asking $8,000 for it, and quite frankly, it's worth more than that. I'll give you $9,000 just for this," he told David.

However, the seller didn't want to let go of the item for that amount as he had just learned its true value. But Harrison chose to play hardball, and eventually, David accepted the deal.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends big on Houdini's handcuffs — Chumlee ends up wearing them

'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
Harrison got a good deal for the fossil although it wasn't what he had thought.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
The player, Beth Barbee left everyone in the dust with her impressive puzzle solving skills.
8 hours ago
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
PAWN STARS
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
Given her celebrity status, Harrison cut her some slack in the negotiations.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
The guest was blown away by the six-figure appraisal for his father's John Falter illustration.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
The player, Catrice Sandt, nearly blew the Bonus Round puzzle by saying too many words in the end.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
The co-founders of Nature's Wild Berry left the Sharks in shock with their miraculous product.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
The contestant named Whitney could barely control her emotions as she celebrated with Ryan Seacrest.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
Harrison closed a mega deal by scooping up three post cards for the price of one.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
The guest who brought his father's prized possesion, had already made up his mind.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
Harrison knew it was too good of a collection to let go, and he decided to raise the stakes.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
The guest who had little no idea about his family heirloom was shocked to know its significance.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
Despite making a higher than usual offer, Harrison failed to close the deal.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
The guest regretted that she wouldn't be able to keep the highly valued item in her home anymore.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
They also triggered a showdown between Mark Cuban and Daniel Lubetsky before closing the deal.
7 days ago