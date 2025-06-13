'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends big on Houdini's handcuffs — Chumlee ends up wearing them

Chum Lee had the cuffs on in front of a customer as Rick Harrison walked out of the store.

Rick Harrison often has disagreements with other cast members, and things get heated when Chumlee makes a bad deal. One one episode of “Pawn Stars,” the pawn shop boss handcuffed Chumlee and left him in the store. No matter how hard Chumlee tried, he just could not get out of those cuffs. He had them on even in front of a customer, which must have been embarrassing.

A guest had brought those cuffs along with shackles that he claimed belonged to one of the greatest magicians and escape artists of all time, Harry Houdini. One of his greatest tricks was escaping from a box filled with water in which he was chained upside down. If the cuffs and shackles really belonged to the great man, they’d be worth a lot. However, Harrison had to be sure first.

The guest did bring a document that showed that they had been purchased from the Auction of Sid Radner Houdini Collection. Harrison wasn’t sure if they were the same cuffs and shackles. The guest had found them in a basement as he was clearing out his brother’s house after he had passed away. The person who came to the store was a professional magician by the name of Murray, who was a big fan of Houdini.

Screenshot showing the Houdini cuffs. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

After some thorough investigation, Murray came to the conclusion that the items were indeed used by Houdini. They had the name of the company that the late magician used to purchase a lot of his items from. When asked how much they’d be worth, the expert said that it would be upwards of $10,000. The guest was overjoyed to hear this, as he expected to get $1,000 from the two items.

After a round of negotiations, both parties agreed that $6,000 was a fair price for both, and a deal was struck. Harrison then decided to have some fun with Lee. “I knew it was a great opportunity to have some fun with Chum,” he said. He called Murray back to the shop, and he convinced Lee that he probably could get out of the cuffs as they were made to be escaped from.

Screenshot showing Chum Lee trying to escape from the cuffs. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Brimming with confidence, Chum Lee said, “If Houdini did it, I could definitely do it.” The cuffs were then put on him by Murray. He then left the store with Harrison, leaving Lee high and dry. He tried his best to get out of them, but just couldn’t figure out how. At one point, a customer came and stood in front of him, and all he could do was flail around and ask for help in vain.

Fans of the show loved the prank and made their feelings known in the comments section of the segment on YouTube. “Chum gettin cuffed is probably the funniest thing I've seen today😂,” one user commented. “That was a brilliant idea tricking Chum,” quipped another. “Should have suckered him into putting the leg shackles on too 😂😂,” one more fan added.