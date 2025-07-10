ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong

The loss was ironic as the retired teacher coulnd't get a phrase commonly used in classrooms.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans had been frustrated with the show for throwing impossible puzzles at contestants in the bonus round and triggering a losing streak. But while they felt most players were wronged by the difficulty of the puzzles, fans were shocked to see one contestant lose out on a rather easy one. The player, Janie, failed to guess a commonly used phrase, "Keep up the good work," in the final round of the show. She lost out on winning an additional $50,000, and the viewers did not mince their words while reacting to the loss.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Janie got off to a rough start but made a comeback by solving the second toss-up puzzle to take the lead from Willis. However, she couldn't keep the momentum up as Willis solved several puzzles in succession to carve out a sizable lead, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. Janie finally got the chance to claw back in the Express Round, where she won the "Supernatural Walking Tour" worth $8,550. In the end, the retired educator emerged as the big winner of the day with a total of $19,200 in cash prizes and the trip to Savannah, Georgia.

Screenshot showing Janie alongside Ryan Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Janie alongside Ryan Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Going into the Bonus Round, she picked the dreaded puzzle category, "Phrase," and was joined by her loving husband on the stage. Alongside the host Ryan Seacrest, Janie spun the wheel and picked out her Golden Envelope, which could win her up to $100,000 more or a brand new car. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, Janie went on to choose "F, D, H, and O" as her additional letters. With all the letters filled in, her final puzzle  read, “_EE_     _ _    THE     _OOD     _OR_." 

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

While the puzzle may have seemed clear to most of the viewers, unfortunately, Janie couldn’t figure it out. As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, all she could come up with was, "Good Word?” “You probably needed a little more help,” Seacrest said to comfort the player as the time ran out. The show's co-host, Vanna White, then revealed that the answer was “Keep Up The Good Work.”

Adding to the heartbreak, Seacrest revealed that Janie had lost out on winning an additional $50,000, which would have taken her total to nearly $70,000. While she was disappointed, Janie quickly got over it, saying, "I’m very happy.” However, the viewers didn't cut her any slack.

In the comments of the show's Bonus Round clip, fans roasted the player for not getting the commonly used phrase. "This was the phrase commonly used in schools. Janie is actually a teacher, so how did she forget to keep up the good work?" wrote one fan, @Animegamespublishing.

Screenshot showing a comment on the YouTube clip (Image source: YouTube/@BlackhawksFan2011)
Screenshot showing a comment on the YouTube clip (Image source: YouTube/@BlackhawksFan2011)

"Wow, they actually had a phrase in the bonus round that people use," added another fan, @Benjamin-The-Great. However, some defended the player, suggesting that the letter picks did not go her way. "Janie's needed one more letter and that would've been "P's" and miss out on 50k, which is a lesser painful, but surprisingly the "D" was a decent choice to pick and the "O's" was actually the right vowel to pick," explained @jacobwilson6192.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a tough puzzle so quickly that Ryan Seacrest had to steady himself

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
While all the Sharks were out, Mark Cuban saw the potential in "Garage Celebrations."
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
The loss was ironic as the retired teacher coulnd't get a phrase commonly used in classrooms.
12 hours ago
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
COSTCO
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
The recalls were issued for a range of products including tires, air conditioners and power banks.
13 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
The guest who got the item as a gift from a neighbor had little to no idea about its significance.
15 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
Harrison got a good deal for the fossil although it wasn't what he had thought.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
The player, Beth Barbee left everyone in the dust with her impressive puzzle solving skills.
1 day ago
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
PAWN STARS
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
Given her celebrity status, Harrison cut her some slack in the negotiations.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
The guest was blown away by the six-figure appraisal for his father's John Falter illustration.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
The player, Catrice Sandt, nearly blew the Bonus Round puzzle by saying too many words in the end.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
The co-founders of Nature's Wild Berry left the Sharks in shock with their miraculous product.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
The contestant named Whitney could barely control her emotions as she celebrated with Ryan Seacrest.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
Harrison closed a mega deal by scooping up three post cards for the price of one.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
The guest who brought his father's prized possesion, had already made up his mind.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
Harrison knew it was too good of a collection to let go, and he decided to raise the stakes.
7 days ago