'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer

The host was quick to latch on to his way of speaking and made a mockery of it on TV.

Steve Harvey is known for roasting “Family Feud” contestants, but also remains respectful while he shares a few laughs. From absurd answers to mannerisms, Harvey always finds something to poke fun at players. In a recent episode of the show, the host found a contestant’s style of speaking hilarious, as he took a long time to give an answer.

The Ham family was up against the Maye family, and Harvey was asking a question, “If women ran the IRS, men would be taxed every time they blank.” Neither contestant on the podium was able to find an answer on the board. However, Ronnie from the Maye family said, “Lied,” and that was the top answer. The family then decided to play, and a contestant named Warrick replied, “Passed gas.” But the way that he said the answer was truly hilarious, as there was a giant gap between the words ‘passed’ and ‘gas.’ Harvey did not take long to latch onto that and make a joke about it. He turned his lip in a weird way and mockingly said, “Every time they…pass gas.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey (L) and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The studio erupted in laughter, and thankfully for Warrick, it was on the board. But, things did not work out all that well for the Maye family, however, as they got all three strikes instead of getting the answers right. This gave the Ham family a chance to steal the game. All they needed to win was one correct answer. A contestant named Molly said, “Cheated.” That answer was on the board, and the Hams took the game.

This is not the first time Harvey has made fun of someone’s way of speaking on television. In fact, one of his most popular moments as the host of the show was when he made fun of someone's African accent. Contestants from Africa had come to participate in “Family Feud,” and the host posed them the question, “Name something that makes your heart beat faster." The contestant was a man named Horla who said, “Anger.”

The only problem was that he pronounced the word ‘anger’ like ‘anga.’ Harvey, however, did not understand what the contestant said, and he had to ask him again. When the host finally understood what Horla was trying to say, he just couldn't hold his laughter in. “Oh, angry!” he said as he was struck with the realization.

He then walked to the front of the stage and mocked the contestant’s way of speaking. “Anga! Shut your damn mouth. Anga!” he screamed. It made for a light-hearted moment and one of the more popular clips in all the years Harvey has been the host of the show.

