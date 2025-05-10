Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

The host started pointing fingers at the astrophysicist and promised retribution when the time came.

Steve Harvey takes great pleasure in roasting a “Family Feud” contestant over a stupid answer, and brings all his witty jibes to the table. But even the slick host can get schooled, as fans witnessed on an earlier episode. During the celebrity edition of the show, Neil deGrasse Tyson gave Harvey a taste of his own medicine. America's most famous astrophysicist hilariously roasted Harvey while teaching him the right way to pronounce Uranus.

It started when Harvey said the planet’s name in the most obviously funny way. Tyson, in response, corrected his pronunciation and said that the only people who were allowed to pronounce the planet's name like that were kids under the age of 8. It got a raucous reaction from the crowd, and even the host could not help but laugh at himself.

“I’ve seen you on Discovery and stuff. You be always stalking about stuff I don’t know a damn thing about,” Harvey started by saying. The host then turned his attention to Tyson’s daughter, Miranda, who was standing beside him. “Now, okay, Neil named her after one of the moons of Uranus,” he said. The only problem with that statement was that he pronounced Uranus as ur-anus, which was suggestive.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Miranda on "Celebrity Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Tyson, however, was quick to correct him on the spot. According to a report in y! entertainment, the astrophysicist said that the word was pronounced ‘yer-uh-nus’. It was a funny moment, and the host decided to make a joke about it. “Ur-anus is the thing in the middle. I’m sorry about that. Two different areas, totally. Uranus is up there, ur-anus is…no one’s seen that,” he said.

While it was funny, Tyson decided to take it to another level and roast Harvey on his own show. “You could say ur-anus until you’re like eight, you know?” he said. That caught the host by surprise, and He pointed at the astrophysicist before calling him out. “I’m getting tired of your a** man,” he said. “You ain’t gonna come on here and keep talking to me like I’m stupid.”

Screenshot showing Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey having an argument. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was all fun and games, but Harvey promised that he would take revenge on Tyson the moment he messes up a single answer on the show. “Oh, I’m gonna get you up…oh, please know. Oh, the moment you miss one,” he said. The contestant knew where he was going with this and could not help but laugh his heart out. Fans of the show loved the interaction between the two icons and mentioned it in the comments section on YouTube.

“Just watch Neil's face. He is so f****g tired of hearing the same hack Uranus jokes,” one user commented. “Steve Harvey is the only dude who can scold a grown a** man and make it acceptable,” one more added. “Steve Harvey did to Neil deGrasse Tyson what so many people wanna do and say to him,” another fan wrote.