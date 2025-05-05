'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'this is my favorite question ever' in iconic TV moment

Harvey was excited to hear the answers as soon as he read the question.

In the many decades of Steve Harvey's run on "Family Feud", only a few things have managed to impress the stone-faced comedian and a few things have made him excited. One of these was a question that got the funny host all worked up. During an episode, when Harvey came across the survey question, "Name a part of a woman's body that is usually larger than a man's," he couldn't wait to hear what the players had to say.

Screenshot showing Harvey clapping for the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Glinsey and the Karnatz families. To begin the round, he called on one contestant from each team to face off on the question, "Name a part of a woman's body that is usually larger than a man's." Harvey was visibly excited to see the question as he was anticipating some funny X-rated answers.

Sherie from the Glinsey family was the first to hit the buzzer, and she made the happiest with the answer, "Chest." Harvey high-fived the player and then turned to the board to see the answer appear at the top.

Screenshot showing Harvey high-fiving the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The team chose to play the question, and as Harvey made his way to their podium, he said, "I'm excited! I can't wait to hear these answers." The very first player, Cindy, stood up to Harvey's expectations as she answered with "Her badakodonk, her butt!" The answer showed up at the very second spot, hyping Harvey further.

"This is my favorite question on the Feud ever!" Harvey said before moving on to the next player, Tiffany. The player also went bold and answered with "Hips." "Man! These are my favorite answers!" Harvey said before looking at the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's excited look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then moved on to Gwen, who also made the host happy with the answer: "Her thighs!" Harvey loved this answer and said it was yet another favorite body part of his on a woman. However, the response did not appear on the board, and the team earned their first strike.

Things then got a bit dampening for Harvey as the next player, Stephanie, came up with the weird answer, "Her stomach." Harvey failed to understand the response, and the player clarified that she was talking about a pregnant woman. She got so excited that Harvey had to calm her down. "Right now, you're killing my buzz. I was floating around."

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The next in line was Sherie, who had to get the one remaining answer or the other family could steal all the points. She came up with the answer, "Her lips," which was unusual for Harvey. "Let me tell you, I have yet to run into that situation," the host said, pointing at his lips. Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board and the turn went to the Karnatz family, who could steal their points.

Taking the mic, the elderly team lead, Sandi, answered the question smartly with, "Her brain." However, Harvey was not keen on hearing the answer as he wanted something funnier. "You know, it will really tick me off if it's up there!"

It turns out the "Family Feud" wanted to tick the host off as the answer did show up on the screen as the one remaining response on the board, making the other team steal the former's points.