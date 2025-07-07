'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car

Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.

Loved ones of contestants on “The Price is Right” being there to cheer them on and joining them in celebration isn't new for the show. But sometimes they also play a role in big wins while sitting in the audience, who players often turn to for help. One contestant, who said that he was retired, celebrated in a crazy manner after winning a brand-new car with some help from his wife. The man was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts with slippers on, and host Drew Carey said that he unmistakably looked like a retired individual.

The contestant named Kenneth was playing the Money Game to win a Ford Fiesta. The game involved the price of a car, which is a five-digit number, of which the middle digit is visible to the contestants. They then have to pick from several pairs of numbers to reveal the first and last two digits of the price.

Kenneth did not have the best start to the game as he picked 15 and 17 in his first two attempts, and they were both incorrect. The middle digit in the price of the car was 7 in this case. On his third attempt, he picked 16, which seemed to be the likeliest option, and that was indeed the first two digits in the price of the car.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

For the last couple of digits, the contestant picked 82, which was incorrect. He now only had one chance to win the car or walk away with nothing. Kenneth turned to his wife, Rickie, in the audience, who asked him to pick 07. That was the correct answer, and the contestant won the car. He jumped and danced around in one spot with his hands raised in the air after winning.

Screenshot showing the contestant's wife celebrating. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Even Rickie had her hands in the air in celebration of her husband’s big win. Fans of the show loved the moment between the couple and also talked about the return of ‘El Cheapo.’ According to a report in Fandom, ‘El Cheapo’ is a strategy used by the producers of the show in the money game to hide the final two digits in the price of the car behind the lowest number. Usually, such a number starts with 0. That holds true in this case, as the final two digits were 07.

“He knew what car he was playing for he knows his cars very very smart!!! El CHEAPO!!” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “Someone WON with El Cheapo? I'M SO MAD AT THAT!” exclaimed another. “For once, somebody actually wins with El Cheapo,” a viewer mentioned, while one more fan wrote, “I knew it would be the El Cheapo. His wife was smart.”

