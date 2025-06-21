'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment

Few contestants have ever played this game with this much perfection in the past.

Enthusiastic contestants winning tough games on “The Price is Right” and celebrating in the wildest ways is not new. But multiple players doing so and turning the game show into a dance competition is unheard of. That’s exactly what happened on a recent episode of the show in which two contestants, Roslin Real and Syria Brandt-Silvers, had a dance off, as they decided to shake a leg after winning big, according to a report in TV Insider.

It started when Real won a trip to Vermont after guessing the price as $9,439, and decided to flick her hair and dance in joy. Her luck continued, getting her $26,000 and two rounds later, Brandt-Silvers also had a similar turn of fortune, when she hit a 100 after spinning the wheel. Finally, both women landed in the Showcase round, where they were playing for big prizes. It was here that Brandt-Silvers won the game and decided to follow in Real's footsteps to jump and dance in celebration.

But this wasn't the only time when contestants showed off dance moves. A contestant named Ashia played a seemingly difficult game to perfection and took home a whopping $25,000. It was a game of chance, and the contestant gambled perfectly. After she won, the contestant ran all around the stage and even did a cartwheel.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The first item on the agenda for Asia was a probiotic soda. She guessed its price correctly on her first try and won $1,500. Next up was a cold remedy, and this time, she had three choices. The contestant first guessed the price wrong, which cost her a couple of pennies. However, she got it right on her second try. That gave her $3,000. Next up was a bottle of hot sauce, which the contestant got right on her first try, winning $6,000.

By this point, host Drew Carey was highly impressed with the contestant. “You are doing great,” he said. The next item was a small jar of parsley. Things were tougher now as she had five options to choose from. However, Ashia made it look easy as she got it right on her first try to win $12,000. The final item for $25,000 was a bottle of rinse aid. The contestant had three pennies and decided to use them.

Screenshot showing the contestant running to celebrate her win. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The rinse aid had six options, but thanks to the three pennies, three wrong answers were removed. At this point, the contestant was confident. “I know it,” she said, and she did know it. Ashia guessed the correct price and won $25,000. As she was declared the winner, the contestant’s enthusiasm knew no bounds. She ran around the stage and did a neat-looking cartwheel as well. “I’d be doing flips too,” Carey quipped.

“YEAH BOOM!! Her gamble just paid off for winning the $25,000 grand prize!” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “Oh, that was a phenomenal win! Congrats! 🎉👏,” quipped another. “The first time I see a $25,000 win on this game,” a third fan wrote.