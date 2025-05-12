‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car

Groans of disappointment echoed throughout the studio as the game came to its end.

Contestants on “The Price is Right” can ace the games with their skill, but luck also has a big part to play. This is getting a good start, and guessing all the right prices still doesn't guarantee that a player will win big. That is exactly what happened when a contestant named Catherine had the perfect game, and still went home without a car, according to TV Insider.

She was playing the Five Prices game in which contestants get to see four items with four corresponding prices. They have to guess which prices are true and which are false. If they get all four right, they get to pick four out of the five prices, one of which is the correct price of the car. If they guess correctly, they win the car. If they do not, they walk away with nothing, and that's what happened to Catherine.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Catherine could have asked for a better start to the game than what she got. The four items shown were a sand-based meditation tray, a pet hair remover, a thermos, and a water flosser. She had to answer which of the prices displayed for the items were true or false, and she got every single one of them right. This gave her four guesses, and she had to get just one of them right.

The five prizes were then displayed to the contestant, behind one was the car. She went from one price to the next, but not one of them turned out to be the price of the car. Catherine had decided to go with the first four prices on the board. However, the correct price of the car was the last one. Host Drew Carey let out a loud, “No!” as it was revealed that she had just missed out on the big prize.

Screenshot showing the crowd's reaction to the loss. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

It was a heartbreaking moment as everyone believed that she was well on her way to winning herself a car. They made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. Turns out that the correct price was the cheapest one out of the five, and fans resorted to blaming a fictional character named El Cheapo for costing her the game.

“That was a heartbreaking loss because she had four picks, but was unlucky that the price of the car happened to be cheapest and lost,” one user commented. “El Cheapo has now invaded Five Price Tags!” added another fan. “The cheapest one got her. Have a feeling this is the first time in the Drew Carey era we've seen a heartbreaking loss playing 5 Price Tags,” a user pointed out.

“She got all four picks and left the winner hanging down at the bottom. Oh my goodness,” a disappointed Carey said with his hand over his forehead. “Is there any justice in the world? Is there any justice?”