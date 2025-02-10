'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever

The day could not have gone any better for the contestant who hit the jackpot on the show.

"The Price is Right" is a show where people come eyeing cash and cars among other prizes, but some people have different motivations. One such contestant was Blanca who appeared on an episode of “The Price is Right.” The legendary Bob Barker was the host at this point and the contestant had a chance to be on stage if she guessed the figure closest to the price of an electric fireplace.

As she reached Barker’s side, she said that it was her husband’s birthday. “Today is your husband’s birthday?” the veteran host asked. “Well, we can just gather together a few birthday gifts right here.” He then showed the items that she could win by playing the game Most Expensive.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing Most Expensive on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right: The Barker Era)

The game involves three items placed in front of contestants and if they can guess which of the three is the most expensive, they get to keep all of them. For Blanca, the items were a sofa by Flexstee, a dining suite by Windwood Rattan, and finally a side-by-side two-door refrigerator-freezer. The contestant's guess was that the fridge was the most expensive out of the three.

Barker then revealed that the sofa was worth $950 which wasn’t too high a price to be concerned about, and the dining suite which included a table and four chairs was worth $1,298. This was a bit high and the contestant seemed a little unsure. But thankfully, the refrigerator was the most expensive at $1,470. Blanca won all three items as the host said, “Oh your husband is going to have a happy birthday, Blanca.”

One of the greatest birthday stories in the history of “The Price is Right” unfolded with a contestant named Taylor. He had just turned 19 on the day of filming and had a chance to win a brand-new Ford Mustang. To win the car, he had to win the Lucky Seven game. In this game, a contestant is given seven one-dollar bills and the first digit in the price of the car. If their guess is wrong, the difference between the two digits will be the amount they'll have to pay.

For example, if a contestant guesses 5 and the corresponding digit is 2, they will lose $3. They must have at least $1 left at the end of the attempts to win the car. Taylor got off to a poor start as he guessed 6 but the correct answer was 1. He immediately lost $5. Now he only had $2 to work with. His next guess was off by 1 and he had $1 remaining. Two spaces were remaining in the car’s price.

He would have to get both the digits right if he had to win the Mustang. He guessed 9 as the fourth digit in the price and it was the correct answer. With just one digit left, Taylor guessed 5 and looked away in anxiety. Thankfully, it was the correct answer and the young man won himself a brand-new car on his birthday.