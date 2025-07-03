'Price is Right' contestant relies too much on the audience, then ends up losing everything

"I don't understand how people are not paying attention to the last few plays," a fan said.

"The Price is Right" fans usually feel bad for a player who plays well and loses, but those who make silly mistakes and blunders face flak from viewers at home. One such contestant was George, who jumped the Bidder's Row and found himself in a comfortable position to win a brand new car. All he had to do was play 'Pass the Buck' and make the right guess, but it proved to be easier said than done.

The 'Pass the Buck' board was labeled with numbers between one to six, and behind each number, there was a cash prize hidden, and also a car symbol. However, two numbers were placed as a betrayal for the player. If the contestant chose any one of those particular numbers, then he would lose everything, meaning he would miss the chance of riding home in a new car. To begin with, the player had two household items, and the player had to guess the correct amount for any one of the items.

"You have a 1 out of 6 chance of winning it because you get one free pick in this game. Behind one of those six numbers, there is a car. Right away, without knowing the price of anything, you could get a chance to win the car," host Drew Carey revealed, before adding, "Behind three of the other cards, we have money. $1000, $3,000, and $5,000. We also have two 'Lose Everything's.' You could win more picks. A total of three, in case you get some money and you want to try for more money, try for the car, just avoid losing everything." George had to guess the right price of 17 ounces of Japanese barbecue sauce and 1.69 ounces of nutritional bar. Instead of going with his gut feeling, the player opted to consult the audience.

"One of these prices needs to have $1 added to it to be correct. Is this really $9.99, or is it really $2.67?" Carey prodded. George chose the nutritional bar and proposed $2.67, but the buzzer indicated he gave the wrong answer. Then he moved forward ot the second items, which were a 100-pack of index cards and 28 ounces of instant rice. This time around, he once again relied on public judgment and lost by choosing the index card pack.

However, George ignored his gut again went with number four right after consulting the audience. Unfortunately, he landed on "Lose Everything." "You got a smartphone and you are on TV and you get to spin the wheel," Carey tried to cheer up the player. Fans found George's blunder stupid. "I don't understand how people are not paying attention to the last few plays of the game. It has always been six these last several times," @TomCurtis-t2r reacted to the player's ignorance. "He was out of luck today," @erictheisen3203 chimed in. "He doesn't know the price of anything cuz he doesn't even have to pay an electric bill or a water bill or a mortgage or homeowners insurance or anything," @guyharste4613 wrote.

